How to get Lightscale Trident in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is packed with myriad activities and resources to acquire by exploration. The game also comprises many quirky and intriguing characters that will offer tasks to the protagonist Link in exchange for enticing rewards like the Lightscale Trident weapon. It can be acquired from a character named Dento.

The Lightscale Trident is one of the most elegant-looking weapons in the game, and to obtain it, you must aid Dento in gathering some materials. Once you return to him with the required components, you will be rewarded with the Lightscale Trident, which can be repaired multiple times, provided you hand over the materials to Dento each time before repair.

Acquiring the Lightscale Trident in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You will be tempted to try out many weapons in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, owing to the immense variety of enemies you can encounter along your journey. Lightscale Trident is one of the many weapons that can prove beneficial in fending off foes while exploring Hyrule.

You can peruse this list of ten weapons with special buffs to help you gain an edge in battles, especially against bosses. The Lightscale Trident is associated with a buff called Water Warrior which lends extra attack power to the weapon if it gets wet.

Dento tasks you to bring three materials to him (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

To acquire this elegant weapon, you must complete the Water Temple along with Sidon. After completing the Sidon of the Zora quest, you can travel to a general store named Coral Reef in the Zora’s Domain region. Make your way to the back of this store and interact with Dento, which initiates the Glory of the Zora quest.

He will task you with collecting the following components for creating the Lightscale Trident:

One Zora Spear

Three Diamonds

Five Flint

Flint is easiest to obtain and can be found by breaking the ore deposits across Hyrule. These deposits also drop other materials like Ruby, Opal, and even Diamonds. You must note that Diamonds are some of the rarest resources in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Feel free to peruse this comprehensive guide on where to find Diamonds easily in the game. You can try to complete shrines like Sihajog, Jochi-ihiga, and Yomizuk to reap some Diamonds as rewards.

The final component you need is the Zora Spear which can be found in the Tabahl Woods Cave (defeat Like Like enemy), or you can earn it by completing the Mired in Muck side quest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

You can then return to Dento and obtain the Lightscale Trident. Note that this weapon can break, requiring you to interact with him and spend the three ingredients again.

You can fuse any materials of your choice to this weapon to enhance its power. Remember to use this weapon in areas surrounding water because you will gain a significant boost to attack power when the Lightscale Trident gets wet.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom features a Hyrule Compendium with detailed information about every creature and resource in the game. You can leverage its Sensor+ function to track any items, including ore deposits which will ease your resource gathering for obtaining the trident.

