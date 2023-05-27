How to get Zora Spear in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is an immersive experience owing to a vast open world that encourages exploration with many activities to engage in at your desired pace. The world of Hyrule is packed with myriad enemies, secret locations, and more, often giving you rewards. The Zora Spear is one of the many weapons you can find along your journey.

You can complete the Mired in Muck side quest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom to get rewarded with a Zora Spear. Alternatively, you can head to one of the caves in the Lanayru Great Spring region and defeat some enemies that drop the spear. This weapon's special buff makes it worth having in Link's inventory.

Acquiring the Zora Spear in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are many weapons in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom that you can experiment with. Most of them, including a weapon named Zora Spear, can be acquired by defeating enemies throughout the game or completing certain quests.

Zora Spear has a special buff called Water Warrior which enhances the attack power if the spear gets wet.

You can head to the Tabahl Woods Cave to obtain the Zora Spear (Image via Nintendo)

You can search for this weapon at the Tabahl Woods Cave in the Lanayru Great Spring. It would help if you headed into this cave prepared for battle with caterpillar-like enemies called Like Likes. You must note that this enemy drops random items like Zora Longsword, Zora Shield, and more.

If the Like Like doesn't drop the Zora Spear, you can exit the cave, alter the time of the day, and then return to the cave again. Keep repeating the process until the enemy drops the Zora Spear. Furthermore, there is another creature called Black Lizalfos that you can encounter within the Tabahl Woods Cave. Beating it will also yield you the spear.

Completing Mired in Muck side quest to get Zora Spear in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You can also engage in a side quest called Mired in Muck to gain the spear as a reward. It would help if you interacted with a character named Bazz near the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower in the Lanayru Great Spring region. He is engulfed in the muck and cannot escape it, so he requests your help.

You will need to dispel the muck using water, and fortunately, there is an item called Splash Fruit in the vicinity of this spot, which can be thrown at the muck to clear it off. You can even use a hydrant Zonai Device to deal with it. Bazz rewards you with Zora Spear upon completion of this side quest.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom introduces some new abilities for the protagonist Link, like Ultrahand, Recall, Fuse, and more that keep the gameplay fresh and encourage you to devise creative solutions to puzzles.

