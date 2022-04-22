How to get the Lumenspar behind the gate in Genshin Impact

The newly playable region in Genshin Impact, The Chasm, cannot be explored without a gadget called the Lumenstone Adjuvant. Players will find a new collectible item called Lumenspar that can be used to upgrade the gadget to increase its functions.

There are a total of 80 Lumenspars that players will need to max out for the Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget. Out of these 80, one such Lumenspar is behind a locked gate. There is no key to the gate. Instead, players have to discover a secret passage to collect the Lumenspar.

This article will guide players on how they can collect the Lumenspar behind the locked gate in Genshin Impact.

Guide to collecting Lumenspar behind the locked gate in Genshin Impact

As already mentioned, there is no key or straightforward way to open the locked gates to acquire the Lumenspar. Players can only get to the other side of the gate through a secret path created by Treasure Hoarders.

To keep the path hidden from others, Treasure Hoarders have created a Treasure map revealing the secret path. Unfortunately, the map has been divided into fragments and players will have to collect both to complete the Treasure map.

The two treasure map fragments can be found in:

Lumberpick Valley

Location 1 - Ad-Hoc Main Tunnel (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first fragment of the Treasure map can be found in the Ad-Hoc Main Tunnel of The Chasm: Underground Mines. Teleport to the Ad-Hoc Main Tunnel east waypoint and head Northeast until players can find Treasure Hoarder camps.

Search for a red bag placed in one of the Treasure Hoarder camps. Interacting with the red bag will give players their first fragment of the Treasure map.

Location 2 - Lumberpick Valley (Image via Genshin Impact)

The final fragment of the Treasure map can be found on the overworld. Teleport to Lumberpick Valley waypoint and head eastwards towards Yanbo.

Players will have to complete the Undetected Infiltration world quest to get the last fragment. Interact with the investigation point in front of Yanbo to collect the last fragment of the Treasure map.

Complete picture after completing the Treasure map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once both the pieces of the fragments are collected, the Treasure map will be completed. It will show a marked location in Tiangong Gorge. Teleport to the Tiangong Gorge waypoint and head towards the marked location.

Players will have to climb their way up the mountains to reach this location, which is supposed to be another Treasure Hoarder camp.

Defeat all nearby enemies nearby and use the elemental sight to identify flammable objects. Use Pyro attacks to burn these objects and a common chest will spawn. Additionally, if players manage to burn everything inside the camp, they will discover a trapdoor that leads to the location behind the locked gate.

Location of Trapdoor (Image via Genshin Impact)

The moment players enter the trapdoor, they will unlock the achievement called “Den of Thieves” and will be blessed with a Precious chest and Exquisite chest. They will also finally get to collect the Lumenspar now that both of them are on the same side of the locked gate. The locked gate can be opened with a lever on the nearby wall.

