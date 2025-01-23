The Spring Festival in Marvel Rivals is now live, offering an exclusive Star-Lord Lion's Mane skin for free. Starting on January 23, 2025, this event allows players to engage in a limited-time mode called "Clash of Dancing Lions," based on 3v3 soccer gameplay. Apart from the Star-Lord costume, two more costumes for Iron Fist and Black Widow are available to purchase for 2800 Units from the in-game store.

This article guides players on how to get Marvel Rivals Star-Lord Lion's Mane skin for free.

Marvel Rivals: How to earn Star-Lord Lion's Mane skin for free

The Star-Lord Lion’s Mane skin can be earned for free by participating in the Spring Festival event and completing all the associated objectives. Most of these challenges are centered around the limited-time mode "Clash of Dancing Lions" and can be easily achieved.

The limited-time mode is based on soccer gameplay where players can use heroes' abilities to tackle opponents and showcase skills. Currently, three heroes are available for players to use in this mode: Iron Fist, Star-Lord, and Black Widow. Here are the steps to acquire the new Star-Lord cosmetic skin:

Star-Lord Lion's Mane skin (Image via NetEase Games)

When does the MR Spring Festival start?

Step 1 : Log in to Marvel Rivals and participate in the event.

: Log in to Marvel Rivals and participate in the event. Step 2: Complete Fortune & Colors Event Missions and challenges to earn Danqing.

Complete and challenges to earn Step 3: Spend Danqing to color the illustration.

Spend Danqing to color the illustration. Step 4: Once done, collect the skin.

It should be noted that players can use Units to exchange for Danqing, which allows them to quickly earn rewards before the event ends. The Star-Lord Lion's Mane skin features a lion theme, giving the hero a new look. He appears with a blonde mane, wearing a brown jacket and furry white trousers.

Interestingly, his primary weapon, the Element Guns, is also designed with a furry touch to match the character's look.

In addition to the Star-Lord Lion's Mane skin, this event offers players a gallery card customization option called "Of Festivals and Friends". Players can also get their hands on the Lion's Mane Spray and free name plates. That said, this limited-time event will conclude on February 14, 2025, so it is recommended to take the opportunity to earn all rewards.

