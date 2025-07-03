How to get Matrix Credits in Mecha BREAK

Matrix Credits in Mecha Break is one of the three in-game currencies, along with Mission Points and Corite. These credits are used to upgrade gear, craft mods, and build loadouts. Unlike the mission tokens, the Matrix Credits are hard to farm and scarce, but you can acquire them by completing challenges or by trading them with Corite.
This article explains how players can get Matrix Credits in Mecha BREAK.
Guide for obtaining Matrix Credits in Mecha BREAK
The Matrix Credits in Mecha BREAK can be obtained through three different methods. Firstly, you can sell gear extracted from Mashmak. The best way to get this currency is by engaging in the challenges during Mashmak matches. However, these missions are random during each run and can be checked from the list in the bottom left corner.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Also read — Best graphics settings for Mecha BREAK on PC
You can earn up to 400 to 800 Matrix Credits in Mecha BREAK by completing Mashmak challenges. The missions could include eliminating nine Gen 3 Strikers, finding six Corite Specimens, or extraction missions. Selling items is also a convenient way to earn credits. You can sell the equipment that they acquired during Mashmak by navigating to the Matrix Supplies section within the Storm tab. From here, you can select Military Supply Sale at the bottom to complete the process.
This method might appear easy, but you should opt for this when you want a short amount of Matrix Credits. Lastly, you can get the battle pass or the Mech BREAK Matrix Pass, which will allow you to earn credits by simply playing the game. An alternate method is to trade the Corite for Matrix Credits. However, it's not recommended as Corite is even rarer to obtain.
Also read — Mecha BREAK review: Stunning mechs and chaotic battles with a few rough edges
That's everything you need to know about earning Matrix Credits currency in Mecha BREAK.
Read more related articles here:
- Mecha BREAK not launching error: Possible fixes and reasons
- Is the game on PlayStation 5?
- All the game modes explained
- All ranked in this game
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.