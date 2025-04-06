How to get Meal Vouchers in Monster Hunter Wilds

Meal Vouchers in Monster Hunter Wilds are a new addition introduced with Title Update 1, and if you’ve already unlocked the Grand Hub, you’ll want to start stacking these up. These vouchers unlock powerful Signature Dishes tied to different regions in the Forbidden Lands, giving you food buffs that can seriously impact a hunt.

Here's how you can get Meal Vouchers in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Ways to obtain Meal Vouchers in Monster Hunter Wilds

Check out the Arena quest counter for Meal Vouchers (Image via Capcom)

Claiming your first Meal Vouchers

There are two reliable ways to get Meal Vouchers in Monster Hunter Wilds, and both are baked right into the core loop.

The first method is as simple as checking in. Go to the Palico Support Desk within the Grand Hub, and check in to receive your daily login bonus. Occasionally, you will see Meal Vouchers find their way into your pool of rewards along with other temporary bonus items or seasonal bounties. When you log in you will see it there under the Unclaimed Bonuses — just select and redeem it.

The second method is tied to Arena Quests. These challenge-style missions now occasionally drop Meal Vouchers as part of their completion rewards. You’ll want to look out for specific quests like the Rathian and Chatacabra Arena runs, and the Doshaguma of the Hollow challenge. Note that the drops aren’t guaranteed — some runs might not award a voucher at all, so expect to grind a few before building up a decent stash.

Understanding Meal Voucher types

There are two different types of Meal Vouchers in Monster Hunter Wilds, and knowing the difference makes a big impact on how you plan meals.

Regional Meal Vouchers are tied to specific areas like Kunafa, Azuz, Sild, and Suja. These can only be used to buy meals from their respective regional menus at the canteen.

are tied to specific areas like Kunafa, Azuz, Sild, and Suja. These can only be used to buy meals from their respective regional menus at the canteen. Pick a Meal Vouchers, on the other hand, give you complete freedom — you can pick any meal from any region. These are more versatile and typically come from Arena Quests.

Using Meal Vouchers at the Canteen

A still from Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

After you’ve got your Meal Vouchers in Monster Hunter Wilds, head over to the Canteen at the Grand Hub. Inside the meal menu, you’ll see the option to spend your vouchers. Depending on the type, you’ll either be locked into a regional dish or allowed to choose from the full spread. These are the same meals you’d usually get through village Meal Invitations — the only difference is now you’re the one initiating the feast.

Each meal gives a combination of skill buffs and stat boosts, and they’re far from random. Every region’s cuisine in Monster Hunter Wilds is tied to a specific playstyle.

Redeeming Meal Vouchers lets you pick from these themed dishes — Spring Kunafa Cuisine focuses on survivability, Hot Azuz Cuisine leans into carving and dodging, Fresh Sild Cuisine supports monster captures, and Colorful Suja Cuisine boosts damage and wound rewards.

