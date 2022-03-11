How to get the Meteoric Ore Blade in Elden Ring

Katanas are some of the most popular weapons in Elden Ring and the Meteoric Ore Blade happens to be one of the most powerful options within the class. Not only is the base damage super high, but the scaling is a mix of dexterity, strength, and intelligence.

There is clearly a ton of room to add damage to the blade and the best part is that this Katana, along with the Moonveil, can be obtained fairly early in the game. With enough evasion and speed, the item can be snatched, but players may die a few times along the way if they aren't prepared.

Elden Ring players can find the Meteoric Ore Blade in Caelid

This katana has some high base stats. (Image via FromSoftware)

The Meteoric Ore Blade can be obtained as soon as players begin Elden Ring, and it's a great option for anyone that is looking to use a katana build. However, players who want the blade will need to head all the way over to Caelid in the eastern section of the map. This area is well known for its difficulty, but technically speaking, players don't need to fight at all.

Obtaining the Meteoric Ore Blade:

The sword is located in the western side of Caelid, near the border of Limgrave.

Players need to find the Caelid Waypoint Ruins, which can be found if the main Caelid path is followed.

This area can be reached as soon as the game begins, but getting Torrent first is recommended.

The ruins themselves are full of bug people and Scarlet Rot dogs. Players can attempt to kill them or run past them.

In the lower half of the ruins, there is a path that leads down to a room full of bug people.

Open the door in there and open the chest to grab the blade.

Moonveil is another katana that is located just north of this sword and can also be grabbed quickly if players want a great dual wield set.

Details about the Meteoric Ore Blade in Elden Ring

This katana will scale mainly in intelligence, followed by strength, and then dexterity as a third option. On top of the fantastic stats and high base damage, there is also a bleed buildup of 50 as a passive effect.

As for the Ashes of War skill, the blade is stabbed into the ground to create a purple gravity effect. It's fantastic for crowd control and doesn't consume as much FP as some other skills in Elden Ring.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan