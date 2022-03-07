How to get the Morning Star in Elden Ring

The Morning Star is a mace-like melee weapon in the Hammer category of Elden Ring.

The weapon scales primarily with the Strength and Dexterity stats. It is a great choice for dealing high damage, causing blood loss, and simply bludgeoning enemies to death.

There is only one available in the new FromSoftware Inc. game, so players will have to make it a priority to find it. Located in the Weeping Peninsula, it can be obtained from a chest.

How to find the Morning Star in Elden Ring

The map of Elden Ring is massive. The Lands Between can see even the mightiest of warriors lose their way if they aren't knowledgeable about where they're headed.

Thankfully, it doesn't take much to get to the Morning Star and add it to the weapon collection. There is no boss battle or enemy to defeat to obtain the Hammer.

A player obtains the map for the Weeping Peninsula (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

The Weeping Peninsula is the southernmost region of the world. The most common way for players to reach the area is from the north via the Bridge of Sacrifice.

The bridge itself is a landmark, but there is also a Site of Grace with the same name right after players cross the bridge. Directly south of there is where Elden Ring players will find the Morning Star.

If they have already ventured into the Weeping Peninsula and perhaps missed it, a good thing to know is that it is on the road to Castle Morne. That makes it pretty much right in the middle of the first Site of Grace and Castle Morne Rampart.

A look at the weapon's location on the map (Image via Elden Ring Wiki / FromSoftware Inc.)

The Hammer is in a chest that sits on an abandoned, wrecked carriage. It is surrounded by wreckage and the bodies of what is presumed to be the guards and operators of the carriage.

Leap onto the back, and a small glowing beam will arise from the chest. Interact with it to pick up the item, and the Morning Star will be added to the inventory for immediate use.

Edited by Shaheen Banu