How to get normal and Tempered Lagiacrus Investigations in Monster Hunter Wilds

Tempered Lagiacrus in Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the toughest and most thrilling encounters added with the game's Title Update 2. This enhanced version of the aquatic leviathan offers a high-stakes battle that can be challenging even for veteran hunters. But before you can take it on repeatedly, you’ll need to unlock and save its Investigation.

This guide will walk you through how to get the normal and Tempered Lagiacrus Investigations in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Where and how to trigger the normal and Tempered Lagiacrus Investigations in Monster Hunter Wilds

Before you can start hunting Lagiacrus freely, you must first defeat it in the "Trembling Blue Currents" story quest. This quest unlocks after reaching Hunter Rank 31. Once cleared, both normal and Tempered versions of Lagiacrus will begin appearing in the open world. You'll also need 300 Guild Points to save a normal Lagiacrus Investigation in Monster Hunter Wilds. For the Tempered variant, the requirement increases to 400 Guild Points.

You will also need to defeat Lagiacrus during the main story quest (Image via Capcom)

You’ll find Lagiacrus in the Scarlet Forest region, located in the Windward Plains. Just keep in mind that it doesn’t spawn all the time, as it’s a random encounter. Additionally, the variant you get (normal or Tempered) depends on your progression and current conditions.

Lagiacrus has a higher chance of appearing during specific weather and season conditions. Based on current patterns, you’ll want to explore the Scarlet Forest during:

Fallow season (daytime)

Inclemency/Sandtide season (daytime)

You can also check if the monster has spawned by cycling through the map. If it hasn’t appeared, return to your Pop-Up Camp and use the weather-changing mechanic to rotate until it shows up.

How to save normal and Tempered Lagiacrus Investigations in Monster Hunter Wilds

Once Lagiacrus appears, here’s how to lock in the hunt for later:

Open your Map and locate the Lagiacrus icon in the Scarlet Forest. Select the region and press Confirm. Highlight the Lagiacrus Investigation and confirm again. Spend the required Guild Points to save it.

Each saved Investigation grants you three attempts, regardless of whether you complete or fail the hunt. Once saved, you can hunt Lagiacrus anytime.

Securing normal and Tempered Lagiacrus Investigations in Monster Hunter Wilds lets you control when and how you hunt the beast.

