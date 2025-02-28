Monster Hunter Wilds PC guide: Best settings for Radeon 6700 XT and 6750 XT

Monster Hunter Wilds is now available on Steam for all compatible PC users to play and enjoy. The game's system requirements mention you must use Frame Generation to achieve 60 FPS, which can increase latency. Fortunately, you can tweak the game's settings and to achieve 60 FPS on AMD Radeon 6700 XT and 6750 XT without using Frame Generation.

Here are all the best Monster Hunter Wilds settings to achieve 60 FPS on systems with Radeon 6700 XT and 6750 XT GPUs.

Note: The settings provided below are based on Monster Hunter Wilds' High and Ultra specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920 x 1080 (Radeon 6700 XT) and 2560 x 1440 (Radeon 6750 XT).

What are the best graphics settings for Monster Hunter Wilds on a Radeon RX 6700 XT?

Monster Hunter Wilds graphics settings page

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT was originally designed to play AAA games at 1440p, but Monster Hunter Wilds' system requirements are higher than usual and should only be played at 1080p on this GPU. You can adjust various graphics settings to achieve 60 FPS in this title.

Apply these settings:

Display

Display Selection : Primary monitor

: Primary monitor Screen Mode : Borderless Window

: Borderless Window Screen Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic Ultra-wide UI Position Correction : Default (Grayed out)

: Default (Grayed out) Frame Rate : 60 (Grayed out)

: 60 (Grayed out) Cutscene Frame Rate : 60

: 60 Background Frame Rate : 60

: 60 HDR Output : Disable (Enable only if you have an HDR monitor)

: Disable (Enable only if you have an HDR monitor) Brightness : As per preference

: As per preference V-Sync : Disable (Enable if you don't have a FreeSync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Disable (Enable if you don't have a FreeSync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Disabled

Graphics

Graphics Settings : Custom

: Custom Cutscene Graphics : Highest

: Highest Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging) : AMD FSR 3

: AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation : Disable

: Disable Upscaling Mode : Quality

: Quality Upscaling Sharpness : 0.50 (Grayed out)

: 0.50 (Grayed out) Anti-Aliasing : TAA (Grayed out)

: TAA (Grayed out) Render Scaling : 100 (Grayed out)

: 100 (Grayed out) Ray Tracing : Disabled

: Disabled Texture Quality : Highest (High Res Texture)

: Highest (High Res Texture) Texture Filtering Quality : High (ANISO x8)

: High (ANISO x8) Mesh Quality : Medium

: Medium Fur Quality : High

: High Sky/Cloud Quality : Medium

: Medium Grass/Tree Quality : Medium

: Medium Grass/Tree Sway : Enable

: Enable Wind Simulation Quality : High

: High Surface Quality : High

: High Sand/Snow Quality : Medium

: Medium Water Effects : Enable

: Enable Render Distance : Medium

: Medium Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Distant Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Shadow Distance : Far

: Far Ambient Light Quality : Medium

: Medium Contact Shadows : Enable

: Enable Ambient Occlusion : Medium

: Medium Bloom : High

: High Motion Blur : Off

: Off Vignette Effect : On

: On Screen Space Reflection : On

: On SSSS Scattering : On

: On Depth of Field : On

: On Volumetric Fog : Low

: Low Variable Rate Shading: Balanced

What are the best graphics settings for Monster Hunter Wilds on a Radeon RX 6750 XT?

Monster Hunter Wilds graphics settings page

The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT was released two years after the Radeon 6700 XT and delivers 5% to 8% more performance. The higher performance, combined with our optimized settings, allows this GPU to play Monster Hunter Wilds at 1440p with 60 FPS.

Here are all the settings to apply to achieve 60 FPS in this game on a system with a Radeon RX 6750 XT:

Display

Display Selection : Primary monitor

: Primary monitor Screen Mode : Borderless Window

: Borderless Window Screen Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic Ultra-wide UI Position Correction : Default (Grayed out)

: Default (Grayed out) Frame Rate : 60 (Grayed out)

: 60 (Grayed out) Cutscene Frame Rate : 60

: 60 Background Frame Rate : 60

: 60 HDR Output : Disable (Enable only if you have a proper HDR monitor)

: Disable (Enable only if you have a proper HDR monitor) Brightness : As per preference

: As per preference V-Sync : Disable (Enable if you don't have a FreeSync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Disable (Enable if you don't have a FreeSync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Disabled

Graphics

Graphics Settings : Custom

: Custom Cutscene Graphics : Highest

: Highest Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging) : AMD FSR 3

: AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation : Disable

: Disable Upscaling Mode : Balanced

: Balanced Upscaling Sharpness : 0.50 (Grayed out)

: 0.50 (Grayed out) Anti-Aliasing : TAA (Grayed out)

: TAA (Grayed out) Render Scaling : 100 (Grayed out)

: 100 (Grayed out) Ray Tracing : Disabled

: Disabled Texture Quality : Highest (High Res Texture)

: Highest (High Res Texture) Texture Filtering Quality : High (ANISO x8)

: High (ANISO x8) Mesh Quality : Medium

: Medium Fur Quality : High

: High Sky/Cloud Quality : Medium

: Medium Grass/Tree Quality : High

: High Grass/Tree Sway : Enable

: Enable Wind Simulation Quality : High

: High Surface Quality : High

: High Sand/Snow Quality : Medium

: Medium Water Effects : Enable

: Enable Render Distance : High

: High Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Distant Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Shadow Distance : Far

: Far Ambient Light Quality : Medium

: Medium Contact Shadows : Enable

: Enable Ambient Occlusion : Medium

: Medium Bloom : High

: High Motion Blur : Off

: Off Vignette Effect : On

: On Screen Space Reflection : On

: On SSSS Scattering : On

: On Depth of Field : On

: On Volumetric Fog : Low

: Low Variable Rate Shading: Balanced

This concludes the list of all the best Monster Hunter Wilds settings for Radeon 6700 XT and 6750 XT. Even in 2025, these two GPUs can easily achieve 60 FPS in almost every new title as long as you tweak the right settings.

