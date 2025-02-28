Monster Hunter Wilds PC guide: Best settings for Radeon 6700 XT and 6750 XT

Monster Hunter Wilds is now available on Steam for all compatible PC users to play and enjoy. The game's system requirements mention you must use Frame Generation to achieve 60 FPS, which can increase latency. Fortunately, you can tweak the game's settings and to achieve 60 FPS on AMD Radeon 6700 XT and 6750 XT without using Frame Generation.
Here are all the best Monster Hunter Wilds settings to achieve 60 FPS on systems with Radeon 6700 XT and 6750 XT GPUs.
Note: The settings provided below are based on Monster Hunter Wilds' High and Ultra specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920 x 1080 (Radeon 6700 XT) and 2560 x 1440 (Radeon 6750 XT).
Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!
What are the best graphics settings for Monster Hunter Wilds on a Radeon RX 6700 XT?
The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT was originally designed to play AAA games at 1440p, but Monster Hunter Wilds' system requirements are higher than usual and should only be played at 1080p on this GPU. You can adjust various graphics settings to achieve 60 FPS in this title.
Apply these settings:
Display
- Display Selection: Primary monitor
- Screen Mode: Borderless Window
- Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- Ultra-wide UI Position Correction: Default (Grayed out)
- Frame Rate: 60 (Grayed out)
- Cutscene Frame Rate: 60
- Background Frame Rate: 60
- HDR Output: Disable (Enable only if you have an HDR monitor)
- Brightness: As per preference
- V-Sync: Disable (Enable if you don't have a FreeSync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Disabled
Graphics
- Graphics Settings: Custom
- Cutscene Graphics: Highest
- Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging): AMD FSR 3
- Frame Generation: Disable
- Upscaling Mode: Quality
- Upscaling Sharpness: 0.50 (Grayed out)
- Anti-Aliasing: TAA (Grayed out)
- Render Scaling: 100 (Grayed out)
- Ray Tracing: Disabled
- Texture Quality: Highest (High Res Texture)
- Texture Filtering Quality: High (ANISO x8)
- Mesh Quality: Medium
- Fur Quality: High
- Sky/Cloud Quality: Medium
- Grass/Tree Quality: Medium
- Grass/Tree Sway: Enable
- Wind Simulation Quality: High
- Surface Quality: High
- Sand/Snow Quality: Medium
- Water Effects: Enable
- Render Distance: Medium
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Distant Shadow Quality: Low
- Shadow Distance: Far
- Ambient Light Quality: Medium
- Contact Shadows: Enable
- Ambient Occlusion: Medium
- Bloom: High
- Motion Blur: Off
- Vignette Effect: On
- Screen Space Reflection: On
- SSSS Scattering: On
- Depth of Field: On
- Volumetric Fog: Low
- Variable Rate Shading: Balanced
Also read: Has Monster Hunter Wilds been announced for Xbox Game Pass?
What are the best graphics settings for Monster Hunter Wilds on a Radeon RX 6750 XT?
The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT was released two years after the Radeon 6700 XT and delivers 5% to 8% more performance. The higher performance, combined with our optimized settings, allows this GPU to play Monster Hunter Wilds at 1440p with 60 FPS.
Here are all the settings to apply to achieve 60 FPS in this game on a system with a Radeon RX 6750 XT:
Display
- Display Selection: Primary monitor
- Screen Mode: Borderless Window
- Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- Ultra-wide UI Position Correction: Default (Grayed out)
- Frame Rate: 60 (Grayed out)
- Cutscene Frame Rate: 60
- Background Frame Rate: 60
- HDR Output: Disable (Enable only if you have a proper HDR monitor)
- Brightness: As per preference
- V-Sync: Disable (Enable if you don't have a FreeSync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Disabled
Graphics
- Graphics Settings: Custom
- Cutscene Graphics: Highest
- Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging): AMD FSR 3
- Frame Generation: Disable
- Upscaling Mode: Balanced
- Upscaling Sharpness: 0.50 (Grayed out)
- Anti-Aliasing: TAA (Grayed out)
- Render Scaling: 100 (Grayed out)
- Ray Tracing: Disabled
- Texture Quality: Highest (High Res Texture)
- Texture Filtering Quality: High (ANISO x8)
- Mesh Quality: Medium
- Fur Quality: High
- Sky/Cloud Quality: Medium
- Grass/Tree Quality: High
- Grass/Tree Sway: Enable
- Wind Simulation Quality: High
- Surface Quality: High
- Sand/Snow Quality: Medium
- Water Effects: Enable
- Render Distance: High
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Distant Shadow Quality: Low
- Shadow Distance: Far
- Ambient Light Quality: Medium
- Contact Shadows: Enable
- Ambient Occlusion: Medium
- Bloom: High
- Motion Blur: Off
- Vignette Effect: On
- Screen Space Reflection: On
- SSSS Scattering: On
- Depth of Field: On
- Volumetric Fog: Low
- Variable Rate Shading: Balanced
This concludes the list of all the best Monster Hunter Wilds settings for Radeon 6700 XT and 6750 XT. Even in 2025, these two GPUs can easily achieve 60 FPS in almost every new title as long as you tweak the right settings.
Check out Monster Hunter Wilds graphics settings for other GPUs:
- Monster Hunter Wilds settings for RTX 3090
- Monster Hunter Wilds settings for RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti
- Monster Hunter Wilds settings for RTX 4090
- Monster Hunter Wilds settings for RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti
- Monster Hunter Wilds settings for RTX 4080
Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.