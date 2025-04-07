How to get Tempered Mizutsune Investigation in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Tempered Mizutsune Investigation in Monster Hunter Wilds is a late-game hunt that takes a bit of work to unlock but pays off big time. Mizutsune’s Tempered form is faster, more aggressive, and far more rewarding than the regular version. But before you can fight it, you must make it appear — and that part’s a little tricky.
Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of what you need to do to get Tempered Mizutsune Investigation in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Where and how to trigger the Tempered Mizutsune Investigation in Monster Hunter Wilds
Unlocking Tempered Mizutsune in the Scarlet Forest
Tempered Mizutsune only begins to appear after you’ve defeated its regular version through the Spirit in the Moonlight side-quest. That’s the first major checkpoint. This encounter introduces Mizutsune and can be accessed once you reach Hunter Rank 24. However, while that’s the entry point for the normal version, the Tempered variant doesn’t become available until you’re much further in.
The actual requirements for the Tempered Mizutsune Investigation in Monster Hunter Wilds are:
- Complete the Spirit in the Moonlight quest.
- Reach Hunter Rank 40 or above.
- Finish the High Rank campaign.
Once these are out of the way, you can start spotting Tempered Mizutsune in the wild — but only in the Scarlet Forest. It won’t ever appear in Wounded Hollow or any other map, so don’t bother looking elsewhere.
How to force Tempered Mizutsune to appear
If you’re trying to find Tempered Mizutsune for its Investigation, the trick is to manipulate time and weather at the Base Camp in Scarlet Forest. During testing, two combinations triggered its spawn more consistently than others:
- Daytime + Inclemency
- Daytime + Plenty
To accomplish this, rest at the Scarlet Forest camp, manually change the time of day and weather, and keep repeating the process until Tempered Mizutsune appears on the map. Sometimes, it will work after two or three attempts, and at times, it will take longer. Just be patient — it's RNG-heavy.
How to save Tempered Mizutsune Investigation
When the monster appears on the World Map, don’t rush in immediately. Move your cursor over its icon and press the prompt “Save as Investigation.” This locks it in permanently, so you can launch the hunt anytime from the quest board.
Just head over to Alma in the main hub, select Investigations, and pick the one with Tempered Mizutsune. You won’t need to rest and reroll anymore.
What makes this worth the effort
Tempered Mizutsune is a vital source of Rarity 8 Artian Parts, used for some of the strongest gear in the game. The fight itself is more intense, with faster moves and wider attack patterns, but it also rewards more experienced players with top-tier upgrades.
Also, if you want to speed things up, you can take on SOS Hunts with other players. Just make sure you have the required subscriptions if you’re playing on a console.
