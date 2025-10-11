How to get Omni Blade in Digimon Story Time Stranger

The Omni Blade in Digimon Story Time Stranger is one of the most sought-after items that players can acquire, especially because it plays a crucial role in unlocking Imperialdramon (PM). Players must complete a certain challenge at the Omni Carnival to acquire this item.
Read on to learn how to obtain the Omni Blade in Digimon Story Time Stranger and the specific Digivolutions it enables.
Steps for obtaining the Omni Blade in Digimon Story Time Stranger
The Omni Blade in Digimon Story Time Stranger is a high-value item earned through a challenging event. Here are the steps to obtain this item:
- Head to the Paradise Colosseum: Begin your journey at the Paradise Colosseum, a dedicated arena where players take part in tiered combat challenges.
- Locate the OMNI Carnival: Inside the Colosseum, find the OMNI Carnival section. This event hub hosts a series of progressively tougher battles where special items can be earned.
- Complete Volcanomon’s Challenge List: Before you can unlock the Omni Blade challenge, you must clear every battle from Volcanomon’s list of challenges. Each victory brings you one step closer to unlocking the final battle.
- Unlock the challenge:Finishing Volcanomon’s challenges grants access to the Imperialdramon: Paladin Mode battle, which is where the Omni Blade can finally be obtained.
- Pick a proper Digimon: Imperialdramon PM is a powerful opponent with balanced offense and defense capabilities. A heavy-hitting Data Digimon is recommended before taking him on.
- Defeat Imperialdramon PM: Once you win the battle, the game automatically awards the Omni Blade as a reward. After winning the battle, check your in-game inventory to find the Omni Blade added to your items list, ready for use in Digivolution.
Also read: All Digimon in Digimon Story Time Stranger
Omni Blade Digivolutions
Here's how the Digivolution works:
- Imperialdramon Fighter Mode (FM) > Imperialdramon Paladin Mode (PM).
However, simply having the Omni Blade isn’t enough. You’ll also need to reach Agent Rank 8 (or higher), 4680 Max HP(or greater), and 2740 SPD to unlock this evolution path. The evolution from FM to PM enhances the Digimon’s overall capabilities, making Imperialdramon PM one of the strongest allies for endgame battles.
Also read: All Digivolution lines in Digimon Story Time Stranger
