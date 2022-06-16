How to get the Operation Caliente emblem in Destiny 2

Emblems are an interesting way for Guardians to display their feats and achievements in Destiny 2. Although most emblems don't have a tracker enabled on them, there are a few emblems that display particular statistics like the amount of kills that a Guardian has in the Crucible, or the amount of wins they have in Gambit matches, to name a few.

And just like some other emblems, Bungie is handing out another free emblem in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted. However, Guardians will have to put in some elbow grease in order to get their hands on this particular emblem.

How to unlock the Operation Caliente emblem in Destiny 2

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn



How to unlock: Earn 7,777 Solar Final Blows Exclusive Bungie Reward Emblem - Operation Caliente | #Destiny2 How to unlock: Earn 7,777 Solar Final Blows Exclusive Bungie Reward Emblem - Operation Caliente | #Destiny2 How to unlock: Earn 7,777 Solar Final Blows https://t.co/JABwYgX3aI

To acquire this brightly colored emblem, Guardians will have to rack up a whopping 7,777 Solar final blows. While that number does sound insane, it shouldn't be that difficult, considering how almost every Guardian in the game is currently rocking the Solar subclass after the Solar 3.0 rework.

Since most synergies in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted are triggered through final blows, Guardians can complete the requirements for this emblem in no time. If they're struggling with this, all they need to do is grab a solar weapon and then make their way to either the Altar of Sorrow Public Event on the Moon or the Nightmare Containment Public Event on the Derelict Leviathan. Unfortunately, this task is grind-heavy in nature, but true Guardians certainly aren't afraid of the grind in Destiny 2.

Where to claim the Operation Caliente emblem in Destiny 2

Once Guardians think they've met the threshold of 7,777 Solar final blows, they need to make their way to the Bungie Rewards page by following this link. Once the page loads up, Guardians will then have to sign into their Destiny 2 account by selecting the platform from the drop-down list.

Guardians will have to select the platform from this drop down list (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

After signing into their Destiny 2 account, Guardians will then have to scroll down until they reach the Operation Caliente emblem and then hit the claim button. If Guardians have met the required conditions, the claim button should now be clickable. If not, it will be greyed out as seen in the image below.

Here's where Guardians can claim this emblem from the Bungie rewards page (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

If this button is greyed out, then Guardians will have to head back into the game again and continue grinding. Once they've claimed it, Guardians can then head to the "Collections" tab and click on "Flair".

Under "Flair", Guardians will have to navigate to the "Emblem" section, and then click on the Operation Caliente emblem there to claim it. This emblem goes very well with the subclass that is in focus this season, displaying the achievements of a Guardian on a bright and warm background. Interested players have until August 17, 2022 to claim this reward.

That being said, Bungie has released different emblems over the years, and better looking ones as well, such as the Terminal Velocity emblem. The Operation Caliente emblem certainly looks good too, but the grind that Guardians have to go through in order to get this item may be excessive.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far