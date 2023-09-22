How to get Overwatch 2 OWL Guardian Mercy skin through Prime Gaming

Prepare for an enigmatic makeover for your beloved healing angel in Overwatch 2. The Owl Guardian Mercy skin is now up for grabs through Prime Gaming, and in this guide, we'll walk you through the steps to make it yours. It's crucial to note that claiming Prime Gaming rewards for Overwatch requires an active Amazon Prime subscription, and you won't be able to access any of these free rewards without a Prime Gaming account.

How to add the Owl Guardian Mercy skin to your Overwatch 2 collection

Expand Tweet

Step 1: Visit the Amazon Prime Gaming website

Start by heading over to the Prime Gaming website and logging in with your Amazon account credentials. Upon logging in, you'll get a list of available rewards for a variety of games.

Step 2: Seek out Overwatch 2

Once you've found the Overwatch 2 section, scroll through the rewards until you spot the coveted Owl Guardian Mercy skin. This stunning skin is up for grabs until October 19, 2023, so ensure you claim it before the opportunity slips away.

Step 3: Explore the reward

Click on the Owl Guardian Mercy skin to reveal all its details. This will provide a closer look at the skin's aesthetics and any additional information.

Step 4: Opt for "Go to Activision Blizzard"

When you're ready to claim the free reward, click on the "Go to Activision Blizzard" button. This will promptly redirect you to the Battle.net account login page.

Step 5: Log in to your Battle.net account

Provide your Battle.net account details to log in. If you haven't set up a Battle.net account yet, you'll have to do so to move forward with claiming your reward.

Step 6: Confirm your claim

Upon successfully logging in, a confirmation screen will appear, displaying the reward you're about to claim. Verify that all the details are accurate, and then select "Complete Claim" to secure your reward.

Step 7: Launch Overwatch 2

Now that you've secured the skin, it's time to launch Overwatch 2. Make sure that you're currently signed in to your Battle.net account and that the game is updated.

Step 8: Retrieve your prize in the "Loot Box" section

After the game launches, go to the "Loot Box" section. There, you'll find the Owl Guardian Mercy skin waiting for you. With a simple click, this exquisite skin will be added to your collection.

You're now the proud owner of the Owl Guardian Mercy skin in Overwatch 2.

The skin transforms Mercy into a mystical guardian owl, giving her an air of mystery and enchantment. The skin's intricate design alone is enough to make it stand out in the Overwatch universe.

With the Owl Guardian Mercy skin, you'll be poised to heal and protect your teammates while looking fabulous.

This skin is a must-have for any Mercy main, and thanks to Prime Gaming, claiming it has never been more straightforward. If you have an active Amazon Prime subscription, don't let this opportunity slip through your fingers. And even if you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber yet, it's worth contemplating signing up to access a plethora of gaming rewards and benefits.