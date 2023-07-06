How to get Overwatch 2 Sprinkles Mei skin for free

Overwatch 2 Season 5 has been a treat to the community, with Blizzard Entertainment implementing many changes for their hero-based shooter. The title has received several balancing patches alongside new free cosmetics widely acclaimed by gamers. One of these cosmetics includes the Legendary edition Sprinkles Mei skin which can be availed for free in Overwatch 2.

Much like any Legendary skin in Overwatch, the Sprinkles skin for Mei gives her a gorgeous look and completely overhauls her character in the game. This article will explain how to redeem this skin for free.

How to get the Legendary Mei skin for free before Overwatch 2's summer event arrives

The Legendary Sprinkles Mei skin costs 1.9k Overwatch Coins, roughly around $20 when converted into real-life currency. However, Blizzard has decided to give away the skin for free right before the summer event starts in Overwatch 2.

Needless to say, this has made frustrated players who previously paid full price for the Legendary skin. Here's how you can acquire the Sprinkles Mei skin for free:

Free Mei skin in the shop (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Launch Overwatch 2 from the Blizzard.net client and head to the Store section from the main menu.

While navigating the Store menu, look for the Sprinkles Mei skin, which will be listed for 0 Overwatch Coins.

Click on it and redeem it for free.

Once the skin has been redeemed, you can head to the Hero Preview section and click Mei. The skin will be listed on her uniform's list and can be equipped immediately from the said section.

To take a good look at the skin, you can rotate Mei's character model in-game from the preview section. Alternatively, you can get into the Practice Range and try out emotes with the Sprinkles skin to see how it looks in an Overwatch 2 match.

Why were players angry at Blizzard with Mei's Legendary Sprinkles skin giveaway?

Players have complained about Blizzard's overpriced cosmetic list with each season. Moreover, the Sprinkles skin for Mei was no different when it launched. Blizzard did not notify the community before they decided to make the skin free.

Right before the skin was free to redeem, many Overwatch players paid the full price ($20) for the skin, which was relatively expensive. After it became free ahead of the summer event, those who purchased the Legendary skin said it was unfair that Blizzard changed the price without notifying them.

The Sprinkles Mei skin is available in the Overwatch 2 shop rotation until July 11, 2023. Once the Summer Games 2023 commences, you can no longer acquire the Legendary skin for free, as it will leave the shop.

