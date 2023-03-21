How to get Pachimari Roadhog Epic skin in Overwatch 2

Pachimari Roadhog is an upcoming Epic Skin in Overwatch 2. It will arrive as part of the PachiMarchi event, which is set to go live on March 21, 2023.

However, this isn't the first time players will be able to get their hands on the Epic skin. It was first introduced to the Overwatch series in 2021 and became an instant favorite among fans.

However, being a limited-time event, not many players were able to get their hands on the skin. As a result, many fans who wanted the skin were left with no option to obtain it.

Thus, keeping up with the requests from fans, Blizzard Entertainment is bringing back the PachiMarchi event in Overwatch 2, giving players another chance at the skin.

Pachimari Roadhog Epic skin in Overwatch 2

The PachiMarchi event features a new limited-time game mode, festive challenges, and unlockable rewards. The festivities begin Mar 21

As mentioned earlier, the PachiMarchi event is set to go live on March 21, 2023, and will continue until April 4, 2023. The upcoming event is set to bring in a host of new items and goodies for fans to collect, along with the Pachimari Roadhog skin.

During this event, players will be introduced to a new limited-time game mode called Catch-a-Mari, which will be a modified version of the Kill Confirmed game mode.

Apart from this exclusive game mode, players will also be able to complete several event-specific challenges to earn in-game items. The Pachimischief Weapon Charm, the Pachimari Hero Player Icons, and the Triple Pachimari Name Card are some of the aforementioned challenges. However, the most wanted among all of these rewards is the Pachimari Roadhog Epic skin.

Although developers are yet to reveal how to acquire it, based on 2021's event, it seems like players will have to complete certain in-game challenges when the event goes live.

Back in 2021, the Roadhog Pachimari skin was awarded for winning nine games in Quickplay, Competitive, or Arcade game modes. But this time around, the exact challenge(s) involved in acquiring the skin has yet to be revealed.

More about the Pachimari Roadhog skin in Overwatch 2

Roadhog is a Tank Hero in Overwatch 2, and by default, the Hero appears to be rough and dangerous. However, the Pachimari skin gives Roadhog a complete overhaul, making him appear cute and fluffy. Taking away from his bland street looks, the skin covers Roadhog in a colorful attire with hues of pink and green.

Apart from this, his attire also gets a Pachimari theme, which is a character that appears like onions in the Overwatch universe and is brilliantly portrayed in his belly. One of the most interesting aspects of the skin is the addition of the #1-FAN sign on his belt and stickers of it all over his body.

This is all there is to know about getting the Pachimari Roadhog skin in Overwatch 2. The skin is extremely rare, and fans are advised to acquire this cute Roadhog skin as soon as the PachiMarchi event goes live.

Overwatch 2 Season 3 is live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

