How to get past the Graveyard Puzzle in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Whenever Cuphead is mentioned, players often think of boss fights. However, the game also has its fair share of interesting puzzles.

There are several new puzzles in The Delicious Last Course, the latest downloadable content for the game. One of those is the incredibly tricky Graveyard Puzzle.

Players have to first make the puzzle accessible before attempting to complete it. Once they are granted access, they'll need to have the Broken Relic and a keen eye, as the solution to the puzzle is different for everyone.

What to do before players take on Graveyard Puzzle in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

The Graveyard Puzzle gives access to a secret boss in The Delicious Last Course (Image via Studio MDHR)

There are a couple of things Cuphead players need to do before they can take on the Graveyard Puzzle. This involves obtaining the Broken Relic and locating the graveyard where the puzzle is found.

Here is what players must do before the Graveyard Puzzle can be solved:

Players need to buy the Broken Relic. It is a new item for the DLC found in Porkrind's Emporium. It costs just a single coin

Head to the middle of the island after purchasing the Broken Relic.

Players can take the counter-clockwise route to battle the Moonshine Mob and Esther Winchester. Alternatively, they can head clockwise to fight Glumstone the Giant and Mortimer Freeze.

For those who want to avoid the boss fights before reaching the Graveyard, they can sneak behind the shop.

Walk directly behind it, slip through the trees and move right to reach the Graveyard with no conflict at all.

After reaching the Graveyard with the Broken Relic in the inventory, Cuphead players will see ghosts appear when examining the tombstones. This is how they begin solving the puzzle.

Steps to solve the Graveyard Puzzle in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Speak to the racers to begin unlocking clues to solving the puzzle (Image via Studio MDHR)

To complete this puzzle in Cuphead, players need to examine the three correct tombstones in the Graveyard. The solution is different for every player, but the method of solving it is the same across each copy of the game.

Players can follow the steps given below to solve the puzzle:

Look to the north side of the island, between Porkrinds' Emporium and the Glumstone the Giant boss fight. Players will find a set of winners' platforms here.

Speak to the three racers to learn which tombstones to examine. The racers will give clues in their sentences, with words such as "up" and "right". This example indicates the top-right tombstone is in the sequence, depending on which racer gave the clue.

Talk to the racers in order, from first place to third place, to learn which tombstone to examine first, second and third.

Go back to the Graveyard and examine the tombstones in the order based on the clues given by the racers.

If correct, the center tombstone will glow, and players can interact with it. They will then be asked if they want to take a nap. Saying yes will put them in a dream state to battle the secret Angel and Devil boss.

After completing the puzzle, Cuphead players can defeat the secret boss. Doing so will transform the Broken Relic into the Cursed Relic that hardcore players use to give themselves a singular Health Point when equipped.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far