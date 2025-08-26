How to get Peace Walker Trophy in Metal Gear Solid Delta

The Peace Walker Trophy in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is unlocked by finishing the entire game without killing a single enemy. At first, that might sound like a nightmare for a stealth game, but Delta makes it very manageable if you know how the system works.

The Peace Walker Trophy in Metal Gear Solid Delta tied into the broader requirements for the FOXHOUND rank, so if you’re aiming for all trophies, this one will naturally fall into place along the way.

How to earn the Peace Walker Trophy in Metal Gear Solid Delta

Eva and Snake on chase (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / KONAMI)

The easiest way to unlock the Peace Walker Trophy in Metal Gear Solid Delta is during your all-collectibles run on Very Easy difficulty. You must defeat bosses non-lethally anyway to unlock their unique camos, so going the pacifist route lines up naturally with that goal. Since there’s no real benefit to killing enemies, it saves you ammo and reduces the risk of raising alerts.

While you could push for it on higher settings, there’s not much reason to. Peace Walker is a straightforward trophy compared to others, and finishing it early lets you focus on the tougher challenges later.

What counts as a kill in Metal Gear Solid Delta

The game is surprisingly strict in some ways, but oddly lenient in others. A “kill” only counts if an enemy dies directly by your hand. Here are some examples:

Counts as kills : If you choke someone out and they drown, fall into a pit, or get electrocuted later, that goes against you. This also applies if a vulture eats the body of an unconscious soldier you left lying around.

: If you choke someone out and they drown, fall into a pit, or get electrocuted later, that goes against you. This also applies if a vulture eats the body of an unconscious soldier you left lying around. Doesn’t count as kills: Shooting an explosive barrel near guards, tranquilizing someone on a hovercraft who then crashes, or tossing a poisonous animal at a soldier won’t punish you. The same goes for motorcycles exploding in the chase sequence at the end, as long as you’re using non-lethal weapons.

Animals don’t count toward the Peace Walker trophy at all, so you’re free to hunt and eat them to keep Snake’s stamina bar filled.

Boss fights and non-lethal strategies for Metal Gear Solid Delta

One key rule to maintain is that bosses must also be taken down without lethal weapons. Every single one has to be beaten by draining their stamina instead of their health. That means relying on tools like the Mk22 tranquilizer pistol or the EZ Gun rather than rifles or RPGs.

Having no kills will get you the Peace Walker Trophy in Metal Gear Solid Delta (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / KONAMI)

Even in scripted sections, the game gives you room to stick to this rule. During the motorcycle chase, you’re allowed to use tranquilizers and other non-lethal weapons to knock enemies off their bikes. And in the Shagohod battle, avoid hitting Volgin with lethal weapons like the RPG; only non-lethal shots on him will keep your record clean.

If you’re unsure about your progress, you can always check the stats under Records & Titles > Humans Killed = 0. That number has to stay at zero to achieve the Peace Walker Trophy in Metal Gear Solid Delta right up until the final credits roll.

The FOXHOUND trophy in Metal Gear Solid Delta

The FOXHOUND rank is one of the hardest achievements in the game, requiring a full Extreme playthrough while meeting strict conditions. But the no-kill requirement is already baked into that. In other words, going for Peace Walker first not only clears a trophy off the list, it also builds the habits you’ll need for FOXHOUND.

Delta does ease things a little compared to older versions. There’s no save limit anymore, you can attempt FOXHOUND in New Game+, and if you collect all 64 Ga-Ko frogs, you unlock the AT-Camo (ghillie suit), which practically makes Snake invisible by doubling your camouflage rating.

That concludes our guide for obtaining the Peace Walker Trophy in Metal Gear Solid Delta. For more game-related content, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.

