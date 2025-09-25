How to get the pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses in Silent Hill F

The pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses in Silent Hill F can be claimed after you reach a certain point in the story. Similar to Konami's other offering, Metal Gear Solid Delta, which was released earlier in 2025, there are a few bonus rewards that you will be able to get in-game that will make your journey a bit smoother, and also some cosmetics.

Let's take a look at how to claim the pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses in Silent Hill F.

How to claim the pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses in Silent Hill F

There are two instances where you will be able to access the bonus rewards if you have the Deluxe Edition or pre-purchased Silent Hill F. When you start the game, you will be able to access the cosmetics for Hinako and choose which one you want to use while beginning your adventures in Ebisugaoka.

But for the other contents, such as the consumables that can be used to restore HP or the items that you can offer at the Hokora shrines, can be accessed after playing the game for a while.

Access Hokora Shrine to receive your pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses in Silent Hill F (Image via Konami)

To get these, you will need to play through the first segment of the game, where Hinako goes to meet her friends, which kicks off the mysterious events in the town of Ebisugaoka. You will have to complete the area past the sequence where the Spider Lilies chase you, and you encounter the mysterious enemies.

Once you reach the second Hokora shrine in the game, which will be around the 20-25 minutes mark, you will be able to claim your pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses in Silent Hill F. Interact with the shrine, and you will get the Bonuses option at the very end. Click on it and you will receive the items.

All pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses in Silent Hill F

You will get the following items as rewards:

Full Game

Digital Artbook - The Digital Artbook and Digital Soundtrack are included in a bonus application.

Digital Soundtrack - The Digital Soundtrack includes music with lyrics in Japanese. The Digital Soundtrack can be downloaded in MP3 or WAV format from the Steam launcher.

Pink Rabbit Costume - This costume changes Hinako's appearance. To apply this costume, access a Hokora in the game and select Change Costume from the menu.

Pre-ordering the game will reward you with the following additional content:

White Sailor School Uniform

Omamori: Peony

1 Shriveled Abura-age

1 Divine Water

1 First Aid Kit

The Deluxe Edition also gives 48 hours of early access to the game.

