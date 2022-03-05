How to get Radagon's Soreseal in Elden Ring

Radagon's Soreseal, along with the Scarseal, is one of the best overall Talismans in Elden Ring. This item is perfect for players who want to focus on melee damage due to the huge boost this Talisman offers in melee-based stats, as well as base numbers such as HP.

The Scarseal, which is a lesser version of the Soreseal, can be found at an Evergaol early in Elden Ring. Radagon's Soreseal, on the other hand, is much further out to the eastern side of the map in Caelid. There are no major obstacles along the way, but finding the item within the area can be tricky.

The location for Radagon's Soreseal in Elden Ring

Enter Caelid to find the fort. (Image via FromSoftware)

Those looking for Radagon's Soreseal in Elden Ring need to look almost directly east of Limgrave. Caelid is the area where the Talisman rests, and it can be found within a fort deep into the region. Though players can ride here at any time, it can be dangerous and it isn't likely to go well if a low-level Tarnished takes on enemies there. However, the Talisman can certainly be collected with some finesse.

Obtaining Radagon's Soreseal Talisman in Elden Ring:

Fort Faroth is the exact location of the talisman in Caelid.

This fort has a Lost Grace directly outside and it sits behind the massive decaying dragon that is impossible to miss.

Once inside the fort, players need to head to the roof. Beware of the multiple flying enemies below.

Up top, there will be three holes in the roof. Jump into the one at the opposite end of the first ladder.

Players will fall in, but the item will still be blocked off. Follow the path and jump past the wall to the other platform.

From there, fall down to the bottom again where the Talisman will be waiting.

At a low level, death is incredibly likely, but that doesn't mean the endeavor is impossible, and with any luck, the Soreseal can be used.

What does Radagon's Soreseal do in Elden Ring?

The Soreseal is a talisman that provides players with a huge boost to certain stats at the cost of damage negation loss. Stats that are improved by 5 levels include Vigor, Endurance, Strength, and Dexterity. However, damage taken will also be increased by a similar degree.

Numbers differ, but the damage tradeoff seems to be around 12%. These can vary depending on the enemy. but it should be accounted for before deciding to use this powerful item.

