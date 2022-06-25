How to get the Ray Gun on Shi No Numa in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

Shi No Numa is the first classic round-based Zombies map in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

As part of the Vanguard Season 4 update, players can head to what is known as the Swamp of Death. Like any other Zombies experience in COD, players can expect plenty of powerful weapons and hordes of the undead.

One of the most devastating weapons in the mode is the iconic Ray Gun. It hasn't missed a beat in Shi No Numa. Players can find this out for themselves by getting it through mystery boxes or from following the main quest.

How to get the Ray Gun from a mystery box in COD: Zombies Shi No Numa

This Shi No Numa layout shows all of its different locations (Image via Activision)

The quickest, but perhaps most inefficient way, to get the Ray Gun in Shi No Numa is through the mystery boxes. Mystery boxes allow players to spend points to obtain a random weapon.

The randomness is what makes it inefficient, but lucky players can get a Ray Gun through this method. The chances are just very low. They are not zero, however.

It should be noted that the later players get into a playthrough, the higher the chance they have of getting an incredible weapon from the mystery box. This includes better odds for the Ray Gun.

The mystery box changes locations when a player lands on a teddy bear rather than a weapon. There is a spot for it to sit in each location of Shi No Numa, though, so just look for it and try again if it moves.

How to get the Ray Gun from the Shi No Numa storyline in COD: Zombies

Echo is the boss of Shi No Numa in COD: Vanguard Zombies (Image via Activision)

A guaranteed but slower method of obtaining the Ray Gun is by playing out the main quest of Shi No Numa. This is an extremely lengthy process. Only the best Zombies players will be able to do this and survive as long as they need to.

Here are the steps to completing the main quest of Shi No Numa and getting the Ray Gun:

Build the Wunderwaffe as quickly as possible

At Round 5, lead the Boom-Schreier enemies to the Doctor's Quarters exterior

Shoot them when they are close to the red pillar to explode them and create an opening

Next, find all three parts of the Cypher Wheel and place them in the uncovered pillar

Move to the glowing mini pillars near the Doctor's Quarters and start the ceremony

Fight off the zombies and make sure to shoot the blue ones with the Wunderwaffe when they reach the center of the pillar to complete the ceremony

Track down the two mirror pieces, head to Dig Site, and assemble the mirror

Energize the podiums that light up by interacting with them

Follow the glowing orb that floats into the air

Shoot it when it lands and go back to interact with the podiums again

Watch the cutscene and prepare for the boss fight

Shoot the blue zombies with the Wunderwaffe once again, this time when they are near the mirror podium towards the bottom of the Dig Site POI

When enough blue ones have been defeated, Echo will be vulnerable and can be shot

Repeat this process multiple times until Echo is bested and the final cutscene plays

Pick up the mirror after and collect the loot that appears, which will include one Ray Gun for the party

Again, this can take a while. Multiple players should make it quicker, but the parts that include podiums and glowing orbs will see the amount raised per player. Each player will have their own to finish before the team can move on.

