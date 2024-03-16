How to get the Rise of the Megastar trophy in WWE 2K24?

The Rise of the Megastar trophy in WWE 2K24 stands out as one of the most unique trophies, presenting a tough challenge for players. It demands fulfilling a condition unlike any other, making it interesting and challenging.

Players must defeat Finn Balor in a One-on-one match to unlock this trophy. However, there's a twist: the trophy can only be earned by defeating Finn Balor with LA Knight, who boasts impressive moves that can deal significant damage to the Irish wrestler.

But mere moves alone won't secure victory against such a skilled opponent. Success demands resilience and skillful maneuvering in the ring. Moreover, there are some cool strategies to defeat Finn Balor.

To discover these tactics and claim the Rise of the Megastar trophy in WWE 2K24, follow the instructions below.

Easy way to get the Rise of the Megastar trophy in WWE 2K24

Tweak the Gameplay Settings

Change the Submission Mini game to win the Rise of the Megastar trophy in WWE 2K24 (Image via YouTube/Poru99)

As previously mentioned, your challenge involves defeating Finn Balor in a one-on-one match using LA Knight on Legend Difficulty, the toughest level where opponents resiliently kick out even after receiving Finishers. Overcoming a wrestler like Fin Balor in this setting demands significant perseverance and strategic maneuvering.

Nevertheless, there are some effective shortcuts available to secure victory against Balor, achieved through adjustments to Gameplay Settings. While it's possible to triumph via Pinfall, submission moves offer a more streamlined approach, necessitating only minor tweaks to the Gameplay Settings.

To implement these adjustments, follow these steps:

Head to the Options from the Main Menu, then proceed to Gameplay. Switch the difficulty to Legend.

Next, modify the Balancing settings as follows:

Set All AI to 0.

After that, change the Submission Mini Game Settings:

Attacker Wrong Press Penalty (Player) to 0.

Attacker Button Press Strength (Player) to 100.

Attacker Cancel Threshold (Player).

Defender Button Press Strength (Player) to 100.

Defender Wrong Press Penalty (Player) to 0.

Attacker Button Press Strength (AI) to 0.

Defender Button Press Strength (AI) to 0.

Attacker Wrong Press Penalty (AI) to 100.

Defender Wrong Press Penalty (AI) to 100.

Win the Rise of the Megastar trophy in WWE 2K24 by tweaking the Custom Rules

Change the Custom Rules settings to win the Rise of the Megastar trophy in WWE 2K24 (Image via YouTube/ Poru99)

Begin a One vs One match and choose LA Knight as your character, then select Finn Balor as your opponent. However, ensure that all of Balor's Payback abilities are disabled, particularly his Resiliency, which allows him to escape submission moves.

Before starting the match, adjust the Custom Match Rules by deactivating Disqualification DQ and Rope Break, as well as disabling all Run-In occurrences to prevent interference.

Next, select the Finisher you want, and set the Default Health to Low. Once these adjustments are made, save the changes to activate them and initiate the match. After starting the match, focus on dodging Finn Balor's attacks. Utilize a standard submission move by grappling with him, triggering a mini-game that necessitates holding down the designated action button.

You can also turn on the Falls Count Anywhere option to submit Fin Balor outside the ring as well (Image via YouTube/ Poru99)

Due to the modified settings, completing this mini-game becomes considerably easy. Simply hold down the required action button to quickly win the mini-game, forcing Finn Balor to tap out. Subsequently, claim victory in the match and get the Rise of the Megastar trophy in WWE 2K24.

