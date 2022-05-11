How to get the Rock Blaster sorcery in Elden Ring

Elden Ring's revolutionary take on the magic system that is common to FromSoft games introduces a world of fun new options. With countless sorcery options, players are spoiled for choice when it comes to magic.

Rock Blaster is a sorcery option that slams the Tarnished's staff into the ground to create a magical shockwave. The spell was recently elevated to fan-favorite status thanks to a patch that radically improved its efficacy and made it top-tier.

Finding the Rock Blaster in Elden Ring

This Elden Ring sorcery can be found in a chest in the Sellia Crystal Tunnel, but players will have to find that location first. Thankfully, there are a couple of ways to get this excellent magic option.

This area can be found naturally from exploring the Caelid area, and this is the typical way of reaching the tunnel. Head north from the Site of Grace to find a ladder, then climb up. This will lead to a large cavern and a ton of Digger enemies. Follow the slope leading right to get to the next area.

Players should see a storage shed on their left, marked by a Prawn Miner standing atop it. Head to the roof, kill or evade the Miner, then drop down from the roof to the platform below.

The Rock Blaster sorcery is located in a chest in the shed, it's empty but for that treasure. While this is a common way of reaching the chest, players can find their way to the Sellia Crystal Tunnel another way.

In Dragon-Burnt Ruins, located near the center of Agheel Lake, players can reach the tunnel early. The basement of that area features a chest that, when opened, teleports the player to Sellia Crystal Tunnel. This will usually allow them to reach the Rock Blaster early in a run.

Using the Rock Blaster in Elden Ring

Thanks to the 1.04 patch, the Rock Blaster sorcery is suddenly one of the most coveted options in PVE and PVP. The sorcery was considered mediocre but is now seen as on par with the beloved Comet Azur.

This spell causes a shockwave around the user that deals damage to anyone nearby. It can also be held to wield a drilling effect, which deals a ton of consistent damage to the target until the user runs out of FP.

The big change to the sorcery that came in the recent patch was a healthy increase in the tool's hidden poise. This weapon has "hyperarmor," which allows users to melt their opponents with sustained damage at a low cost. Foes can be baited into dodging early, then swiftly destroyed by the unstoppable attack.

The Rock Blaster is excellent sorcery in Elden Ring. Players only need to hike or teleport to add this to their arsenal.

