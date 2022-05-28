How to get to the Royal Pools in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is one of the most active online games in the first-person shooter space, even half a decade after its release. Players will still need to be seeking out the best gear and cosmetics, and one fan-favorite target is the Opulent Weapons.

The game provides Opulent Chests, which serve as a reliable source of sought-after weaponry, with some hunting. Vague clues are the only guidelines players have to seek out chests to claim the prize within. Once such clue reads "Royal Pools, among stately columns," leaving fans wondering where to find those royal pools.

Finding Royal Pools in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Sever the Nightmares in Season of the Haunted.



bung.ie/haunted The Leviathan returns with a familiar Disciple.Sever the Nightmares in Season of the Haunted. The Leviathan returns with a familiar Disciple.Sever the Nightmares in Season of the Haunted.bung.ie/haunted https://t.co/SklKArvSyF

Destiny 2 has a ton of locations that can hide the best loot, but this specific clue has a common target. Reaching the Royal Pools will bring the player into proximity to another important area and through some key areas.

First, fast travel to the Derelict Leviathan on Castellum. Open up the map, navigate to the moon destinations page, and scroll over the golden triangle. Players should see Castellum as an option and spawn in that area.

Upon spawning, they will be greeted with the optional mission "Nightmare Containment". From the position the player will be standing, a golden staircase should be visible straight ahead. Proceed to the stairs and take a right turn before reaching them.

Proceed towards the blue glow until a blue doorway becomes visible on the right. The blue door is trimmed with gold, and the red hallway is a visible past the open area. Proceed into that hallway and follow it past the statues and side paths. This should lead to a massive golden door that sits mostly closed.

Entering these golden doors will leave the player in the Pleasure Garden, which has its own key and chest. They will be rewarded with the Opulent Key upon entering and can seek out the chest which contains the Austringer.

From the Pleasure Gardens, look left to find a large circular doorway with a white glow pouring from it. Proceed through this doorway and follow the infected path that leads behind the previous area. This path should take the player upwards as they follow the hallway, which terminates in another doorway.

This will leave the player at the Royal Pools, which will feature a fair number of enemies. Kill local foes to acquire the chest and use an Opulent Key to open it.

The Reward in the Royal Pools in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Dive into the depths of Calus's mind in search of dark secrets in the Duality Dungeon.



bung.ie/duality Downward is the only way forward.Dive into the depths of Calus's mind in search of dark secrets in the Duality Dungeon. Downward is the only way forward.Dive into the depths of Calus's mind in search of dark secrets in the Duality Dungeon.bung.ie/duality https://t.co/wDE8KrIBSB

Opulent Weapons are always good, but Destiny 2 players will want to know exactly what they'll find in a specific chest. The Royal Pools Opulent Chest holds the Beloved, a Legendary Energy sniper rifle.

The Beloved is a great sniper rifle, boasting 70 impact and a 50 range before adding perks. The weapon's most popular builds, including Stability and Moving Target, make the handling excellent and the stability almost perfect.

The Beloved is a fantastic long-distance combat option that can be found easily in Destiny 2. Guardians must only make their way to the Royal Pools to claim this great weapon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul