How to get security clearance level 3 in Dead Space remake

The Dead Space remake has kept players on the edge of their seats as they explore the harrowing corridors of a mining spaceship in need of dire repairs. Engineer Issac Clarke attends to a distress call from the ship and resolves to investigate the source. Players will have it easier if they can access all clearance levels to unlock the many doors in USG Ishimura.

The Dead Space remake has a new security clearance mechanic that enables players to access locked doors. Three levels and security clearance 3 can be acquired in Chapter 7: Into The Void. Obtaining this level of security will make it easier for players to get tons of useful resources for their arduous journey.

Acquiring security clearance level 3 in Dead Space remake

You can progress the story to get level 3 security clearance. Once you gain access to the Mining Deck in Chapter 7, Issac is tasked with launching the tubes using a panel in the control room. He learns that activating these tubes requires admin authorization, which leads to the objective of finding Dallas’ Rig.

As part of this mission, you will have to get into the elevator that connects to the Mining Operations area. On the way, however, there are laser security traps. You will find some crates lying around in the area. Use Kinesis to lift the crates and place them in front of the laser beams. This will give you enough space to walk through unscathed.

Block the lasers with the crates (Image via EA Motive)

You will then reach the cargo lift you can use to get to the Processing area. Interact with the panel in the lift and select ’Processing.' The lift will take you to the front door of Deck B, your destination. Turn to the right as soon as you enter, and you will come upon a stack of crates blocking your way.

Use Kinesis to clear the path ahead. After passing through, you will hear some creatures in the distance making sounds. This is your cue to stay on guard. After walking a few steps deeper into the corridor, you will be jumped by two necromorphs. Take them down and proceed to the objective.

Throw these rocks into the beam (Image via EA Motive)

You will reach the core of the processing area where the mined resources are smelted. This is a zero gravity area due to the presence of four anomalies. These are just four rocks left unprocessed, thereby hazardous for the machinery.

You can easily spot them with their yellow and red glow. Take off in the air using L1 and R1 (on PlayStation 5). Then use Kinesis to knock them into a huge mineral processing beam.

Thereafter, head to the terminal in the corner of the area and turn on gravity. A few more necromorphs will ambush you the moment you do so. Defeat them and keep heading straight. You will eventually reach the Mining Operations control room.

Picking up the rig gives you level 3 clearance (Image via EA Motive)

This is your final destination, and you can pick up Dallas’ Rig. You will complete the objective as well as gain level 3 security clearance. Obtaining this level of security in the Dead Space remake gives you access to locked doors that hide many resources behind them. You may find ammo, credits, med packs, and even nodes.

The Dead Space remake gives players tools to counter threats through unique weapons. Fans can stick to the iconic Plasma Cutter and complete the game without using any other gun.

There is an achievement/trophy that applauds this feat. The Dead Space remake also features many accessibility options to tweak one's experience in terms of aim assist and skipping graphic scenes.

The Dead Space remake is welcoming despite being a survival horror game. It gives players five difficulty settings to choose from. Players can tailor the degree of resistance from their enemies and choose to soak in the narrative experience without bothering about combat. On the flip side, they can turn the dial to impossible mode and make the challenge nail-bitingly hard.

