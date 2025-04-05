How to get more Seeds in Schedule 1

Seeds in Schedule 1 are extremely important as they form the foundation of your drug empire. Consistently procuring and harvesting seeds is crucial for maintaining a steady flow of revenue. In the beginning, you will have a single source from where you can get seeds for the basic manufacturing of products and different strains. However, as the demand grows, you will need to venture out and secure more seed supplies to keep up.

Growing plants from Seeds in Schedule 1 is quite easy. You simply need to place the seeds in pots and water them so they can grow and be ready for harvesting. The harvested stock allows you to supply your customers and generate revenue. A large sum of your money will eventually start going toward procuring seeds and other utilities that will make it easier to grow plants with high-quality yields.

This article will highlight some of the most effective ways to get more Seeds in Schedule 1.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to order more Seeds in Schedule 1

Here is a quick guide on getting more Seeds in Schedule 1:

You need to open the game and then access your phone. You can do this by pressing “Tab” or your specific keybind.

Then, access the “Messages” tab and find the contact that reads “Albert Hoover (S)”. The contact is easy to identify as the “S” icon on the side of the name will be highlighted in red.

You can then open the chat and place your order to initiate a dead drop. Once this is done, you will need to travel to the location of the dead drop to collect your shipment. The contact will send you a message after the delivery has been completed, so you can head out and get the seeds.

It is important to note that there is a limit to how many seeds you can order at a time. This is affected by factors like the maximum order limit and previous debts. This is why it is important to sell your product to customers quickly and make a profit to be able to settle outstanding payments. Creating an efficient cycle of clearing debt and selling finished products will allow you to place larger orders and avoid delaying the manufacturing process.

It is important to note that Seeds in Schedule 1 are different depending on the plants and quality. So you should be careful when picking customers, as you will have to deliver the drugs on time to keep growing your revenue.

