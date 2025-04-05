Is Benji secretly a Cop in Schedule 1?

Players have had multiple suspicious encounters with Benji in Schedule 1; unfortunately, none are conclusive enough to prove he's an undercover cop. However, considering he's one of the earliest friends in the game, it would come as a shock if he was indeed a cop. We a look at whether Benji is a cop in Schedule 1.
Also read: Top 10 tips for beginners in S1
Who is Benji in Schedule 1?
Benji is the very first dealer you encounter in the game. He is responsible for showing you around the game's neighborhood, teaching you the basics of the business and even helping you with the early customers. He can be found in Motel Room #2 and can deal with up to eight customers at a time.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Regarding the confusion, it is difficult to say whether Benji is a cop in the game. There have been encounters with a cop who looks extremely similar to the dealer, but it's highly unlikely they're both the same character.
The most probable explanation would be that due to the unique art style and suppressed graphics in the game, the characters look extremely similar. There have, however, been some wild fan theories suggesting the cop isn't Benji but his father or brother.
However, it would be quite a twist if Benji was declared a cop during the final minutes of the game.
Check out: All customer locations and character IDs in S1
This covers everything you need to know about Benji in Schedule 1. He is one of your first acquaintances in the game who is unlikely to betray you during the course of the game. However, it is quite funny that a cop has such a similar character model as Benji, making you question your decisions.
Read more:
- All ingredients in S1 and their effects
- All cheats and console commands in S1
- How to make the best Strains in S1
- All drugs in S1 and how to unlock them
- 5 best mods for S1
- All businesses in S1
- What is Brick Press in S1 and how to use it
- All vehicles in S1
- All Skateboards and how to get them in S1
- Every supplier in S1 and how to unlock them
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.