Is Benji secretly a Cop in Schedule 1?

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified Apr 05, 2025 08:58 GMT
Is Benji an undercover Cop in Schedule 1? (Image via TVGS)
Is Benji an undercover Cop in Schedule 1? (Image via TVGS)

Players have had multiple suspicious encounters with Benji in Schedule 1; unfortunately, none are conclusive enough to prove he's an undercover cop. However, considering he's one of the earliest friends in the game, it would come as a shock if he was indeed a cop. We a look at whether Benji is a cop in Schedule 1.

Who is Benji in Schedule 1?

Benji is the very first dealer you encounter in the game. He is responsible for showing you around the game's neighborhood, teaching you the basics of the business and even helping you with the early customers. He can be found in Motel Room #2 and can deal with up to eight customers at a time.

The cop that looks like Benji in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)
The cop that looks like Benji in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Regarding the confusion, it is difficult to say whether Benji is a cop in the game. There have been encounters with a cop who looks extremely similar to the dealer, but it's highly unlikely they're both the same character.

The most probable explanation would be that due to the unique art style and suppressed graphics in the game, the characters look extremely similar. There have, however, been some wild fan theories suggesting the cop isn't Benji but his father or brother.

However, it would be quite a twist if Benji was declared a cop during the final minutes of the game.

This covers everything you need to know about Benji in Schedule 1. He is one of your first acquaintances in the game who is unlikely to betray you during the course of the game. However, it is quite funny that a cop has such a similar character model as Benji, making you question your decisions.

Shrayan Mitra

Shrayan Mitra

Shrayan is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda but he started his career as a Dental Surgeon. A lifelong love of video games culminated in him choosing to follow his heart. When it comes to his work, he enjoys creating original content and delivering timely news from trustworthy sources.

When it comes to the esports scene, Shrayan closely follows pro Valorant tournaments and can’t get enough of how entertaining they are to watch and how much he can learn, especially from his favorite team—Paper Rex. That he’s inspired by Tarik and Benjyfishy’s versatile and competitive nature is a testament to this.

हिन्दी