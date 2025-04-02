5 best mods for Schedule 1

Various mods for Schedule 1 enable players to utilize third-party enhancements for TVGS's new viral game, where players aim to establish their empires. After the release of Early Access, Schedule 1 incorporated a console system, which features various commands that alter the state and attributes of the game. However, there are still a few things that the console cannot accomplish. This is where the mods for Schedule 1 come in.

In this article, we shall take a look at five up-and-coming mods that enable players to tinker with their game in some creative ways.

Note: This list is in no particular order

Five mods for Schedule 1 that you should look into

When modding is the topic of a discussion, it is impossible to keep NexusMods out of the conversation. The modding community has been uploading some helpful and creative mods that enable a new way to experience TVGS's Breaking Bad-esque new game, where players can live out their Heisenberg fantasies.

Modifying the game leads to more creative gameplay experiences (Image via TVGS)

Here is a list of five mods for Schedule 1:

1) Increased Stack Limit

The inventory in the game can be a little frustrating to deal with due to its limited size. This can cause players to work harder to mass-produce for a wider customer base. The Increased Stack Limit mod enables players to store all items up to 60 per slot regardless of the initial stack restrictions.

QOL mods for Schedule 1 (Image via NexusMods/@froggy || TVGS)

This mod accomplishes this task by modifying the game's item stacking algorithm. This mod also works on items whose stack limit is 1 by default. Additionally, this mod prevents negative stack amounts by maintaining basic quantity validation.

Download: NexusMods Increased Stack Limit

2) Instant Delivery Supplier

The Instant Delivery Supplier mod offers a quality-of-life update that eliminates order constraints and delivery delays. This mod aims to improve the supplier system and make it more convenient for players to utilize.

Deliveries are made instantly with this mod (Image via NexusMods/@Kua8 || TVGS)

Players can place any purchase orders for base ingredients and have it delivered right away. This mod also tackles the quantity restrictions that can be found in the default supplier system. This is one of the best QOL mods for Schedule 1, which saves time for players who can't wait for delivery windows.

Download: NexusMods Instant Delivery Supplier

3) Instant Mixing

While creating exciting new recipes, mixing different ingredients is an important step, requiring some time before getting a product. Therefore, another addition to the list of quality-of-life mods for Schedule 1 is instant mixing.

Mixing recipes can be done instantly thanks to this mod (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

Recipe production is simplified, and products are made in an instant, thanks to the elimination of the time delays faced during the utilization of a mixing station.

Download: NexusMods Instant Mixing

4) Minimap - Full version

Traversing the map in Schedule 1 can be quite hectic. Staying aware of your position and where you have to make product deliveries is something that players always need to watch out for. The minimap mod trivializes this by adding a small minimap, which enables players to always know their position.

Minimap is another QOL mod for Schedule 1 (Image via NexusMods/@Hiccup || TVGS)

Although this mod is in its rudimentary stage, according to the creator, having something is better than the map app on players' smartphones. The Blue indicates local players, the Red indicates shops, the White house icons indicate properties, and the Green deal icon indicates pending drug deals.

Download: Minimap - Full version

5) MultiplayerPlus(FullGame)

The last addition to this list of mods for Schedule 1, the MultiplayerPlus mod, enables players to create lobbies of 20 players instead of the default 4. This can allow for some chaotic gameplay as players will invite more friends with whom they want to play Schedule 1.

Lobby password required for MultiplayerPlus mod (Image via NexusMods/@MedicalMess || TVGS)

An important point to note, however, is that all players require this mod to be able to play together. Even if the mod presents some problems with lobby creation, the community posts at NexusMods are sure to help out individuals.

Download: MultiplayerPlus(FullGame)

For more information on Schedule 1, follow Sportskeeda:

