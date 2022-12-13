How to get the Sign of our City emblem for free in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph

Emblems are some of the most sought-after collectibles in Destiny 2. Many collectors possess some of the rarest emblems in their collections.

An emblem is a very simple cosmetic. They form an important part of a Guardian's personality in-game. While the emblem does not give Guardians any additional gameplay bonus, it serves as a background on which their light level is displayed in the Character selection screen right after logging into Destiny 2 along with the Fireteam screen prior to launching any activity in the game.

Most of these emblems can be acquired by completing in-game challenges. Some are even dropped as Twitch Drops.

Getting the Sign of our City emblem in Destiny 2 for free

Bungie Foundation @BungieLove



We wanted to share an exciting update - All of our featured streamers will have Twitch Drops enabled during their streams.



Tune in and earn the temporarily un-retired Sign of Our City emblem! #Game2Give is less than 24 hours away!We wanted to share an exciting update - All of our featured streamers will have Twitch Drops enabled during their streams.Tune in and earn the temporarily un-retired Sign of Our City emblem! bung.ie/live #Game2Give is less than 24 hours away! We wanted to share an exciting update - All of our featured streamers will have Twitch Drops enabled during their streams. Tune in and earn the temporarily un-retired Sign of Our City emblem! bung.ie/live https://t.co/wQouY7XHLa

The Sign of our City emblem is one of the rarest emblems in the game till date. Introduced in Destiny 2 back in 2018, this emblem was given to Guardians who donated around $50 to the Wellspring Family Fundraiser back in 2018. Given that the fundraiser was available for a limited time, this emblem wasn't available up until a few days ago.

Quite similar to last time, the Sign of our City emblem continues to be associated with charity events. Bungie has a new fundraiser known as Game2Give, which is currently underway. As part of this fundraiser, several streamers around the globe have partnered with the developers. Guardians who log into Twitch and tune into the broadcast of one of the several partnered streamers will be able to get their hands on this emblem.

However, in order to get this emblem to drop, Guardians will have to watch the partnered streamer's broadcast for at least an hour. Once they've crossed the 60-minute mark, Guardians will receive a link using which they can claim their own emblem. This emblem can then be acquired from either Master Rahool, the Cryptarch in the Tower, or directly from the Collections tab within Destiny 2 itself.

The 60-minute requirement can be covered in multiple sessions as well. As long as Guardians watch the broadcast of a partnered streamer, they will be eligible to receive the reward. Before they can claim this reward, however, Guardians will have to link their Twitch account to their Bungie account.

For those who haven't done this before, here's how it can be done.

Players will first have to log into their Bungie account on bungie.net.

Once done, players will have to click on their profile picture and then navigate to the Account Settings tab.

Under Account Settings, there should be an option that should allow players to link their account to Twitch.

Players need to click on the Twitch icon and then follow the on-screen instructions which include logging into their Twitch profile.

If successfully done, players will be able to click on the emblem icon on the Twitch drops page on their account and then claim it.

Once claimed, players will have to head into the game and then claim the emblem from either Master Rahool or from the Collections tab on their loadout screen.

Guardians need to note that this Twitch drop will remain active until December 22. This is a very rare emblem in Destiny 2, and the acquisition process is fairly simple, so Guardians should get their hands on this as quickly as they can during Season of the Seraph.

