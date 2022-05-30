How to get Soul Shards in V Rising

Players can get their hands on powerful Soul Shards in V Rising to temporarily increase their level and make them stronger.

Soul Shards are mostly found towards the end of the game or even after the main story has been completed. They are used to help players take down some of the most dominant bosses.

Soul Shards are a magical resource used to boost the user's strength. The vampire's attributes will grow immensely with Soul Shards, which are found after obtaining the Eye of Twilight in V Rising.

What to do to obtain Soul Shards in V Rising

A player locates the Soul Shard of the Behemoth in V Rising (Image Stunlock Studios)

V Rising is currently in Early Access, with only three Soul Shards available. This could change with any updates or a full release. However, until that happens, just a few can be collected by players.

Each Soul Shard has specific stats that it will enhance. Here are all three of the Soul Shards that can be found in the game right now and what kind of stat increase they provide:

Soul Shard of the Behemoth: Garlic and Holy resistances are increased by 50%, resource gathering is boosted by 20%, and movement speed goes up 5%

To add each Soul Shard to their inventory, players should aim to build the Eye of Twilight. It is also available in the end-game stages and can be crafted using the following resources:

x4 Gold Ingot

x4 Spectral Dust

The Eye of Twilight is a structure that can be placed in the Castle. It can be built with the ingredients listed at the Furnace crafting station. Once it has been placed, interact with it to learn the location of each Soul Shard on that specific server.

PVE and PVP Soul Shard differences

Use the Eye of Twlight to find the Soul Shards in the V Rising server (Image via Stunlock Studios)

The Soul Shards in V Rising differ between PVE and PVP servers, just like a lot of other features in the game. They still act the same, but there are some vast changes regarding their availability.

PVE : In PVE servers, multiple of each Soul Shard may be available for players to separately own. They will always be found on the same boss in each PVE server. These are notably some of the toughest bosses in the game, but defeating them will grant the Soul Shard, as shown by the Eye of Twilight.

: In PVE servers, multiple of each Soul Shard may be available for players to separately own. They will always be found on the same boss in each PVE server. These are notably some of the toughest bosses in the game, but defeating them will grant the Soul Shard, as shown by the Eye of Twilight. PVP: PVP servers have only one of each type of Soul Shard. All players must fight for control over the three of them. The Eye of Twilight will show if another player is holding it or has it stashed in their Castle. Soul Shards can be originally taken from the bosses or stolen from other players and clans.

There isn't much harm in sharing the Soul Shards in PVE situations. In PVP, however, obtaining Soul Shards has been pure chaos. Keep that in mind when selecting a server or trying to venture out to get one.

