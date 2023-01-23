The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is an open-world action role-playing game that allows players to explore the vast world of Tamriel and make their own stories. One of the most popular features of the game is its wide variety of spells and magic. However, many players may find that the base game does not offer enough spells for their liking.

Fortunately, there are a variety of mods available that can add new spells to the game. In this guide, we will show you how to get more spells through mods in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

How to add spell mods in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and more

Download the Nexus Mod Manager to unlock dozens of spell packs for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

First and foremost, you will need to download and install the Nexus Mod Manager (NMM). This is a free program that allows you to easily download, install, and manage mods for Skyrim. Once you have the NMM installed, you can start browsing for spell mods.

Here’s how to install mods through the Nexus Mod Manager:

Download and install the Nexus Mod Manager (NMM) from the Nexus Mods website.

Once the NMM is installed, launch the program and log in to your Nexus Mods account.

Browse through the available mods on the Nexus Mods website and find the mod you wish to install.

Click the "Download with Manager" button on the mod page, and the NMM will automatically download the mod and add it to your "Downloads" tab in the NMM.

In the NMM, navigate to the "Downloads" tab and find the mod you just downloaded. Click the "Install" button next to the mod to begin the installation process.

The NMM will now extract and install the mod files to the appropriate location in your Skyrim game folder.

Once the mod is installed, navigate to the "Mods" tab in the NMM and check the box next to the mod to activate it.

Launch the game and the mod should now be active and ready to use.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has a plethora of spell packs on offer

One of the most popular mods ever released by The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim community is the Apocalypse - Magic of Skyrim. This mod adds over 155 new spells to the game, ranging from powerful offensive spells to helpful utility spells. It also adds new spell tomes, staves, and enchantments.

Another popular spell mod is the Mysticism - A Magic Overhaul. This mod is designed to overhaul the game's magic system, making it more realistic and balanced. It adds new spells, enchantments, and spell tomes, and even new ways to learn and improve spells. This mod also comes with a spell creation system that allows players to create their own spells.

For players who want to add spells from other Elder Scrolls games, the Tamrielic Magic mod is a great choice. This mod adds spells from other Elder Scrolls games, such as Oblivion and Morrowind, to Skyrim. It also adds new spell tomes and staves.

In addition to these three popular spell mods, there are many other mods available that add new spells, enchantments, and spell tomes to the game. Some of these mods are designed to be used in conjunction with others, while others can be used on their own. Be sure to read the mod descriptions and installation instructions carefully before downloading and installing any mod.

To install mods, search for it in NMM and click the "Download with Manager" button, then activate it in NMM. Keep tabs on us for more comprehensive Skyrim mod listicles and updates.

