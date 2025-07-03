How to get Splitgate 2 Mastery Camos

If you’ve ever wanted your enemies to admire your weapon before they respawn, Splitgate 2’s new Mastery Camo system is made for you. With the launch of Season 1 Chapter 2, Splitgate 2 adds a progression feature that goes beyond performance; it’s about style backed by skill. The new camo lineup — Carbon, Gold, and the top-tier Proelium — is here to give players a chance to flex their dedication, one gun at a time.

So, how exactly do you unlock these shiny new skins? Here's a brief guide explaining the process.

How to get Carbon camo in Splitgate 2

Carbon is the first camo tier in the new system. It doesn’t require insane kill streaks or fancy tricks, just some good old-fashioned grinding.

To unlock Carbon, all you need to do is fully level up a weapon. That means:

Unlocking all of its attachments

Completing every progression step tied to that weapon

If you’ve already spent a lot of time with one of your go-to guns, you might be halfway to unlocking Carbon already. This camo is essentially your clean-looking skin that makes any weapon look just a little more serious.

How to get Gold camo in Splitgate 2

Once you’ve unlocked Carbon, that’s when the real challenges kick in. You’ll gain access to that weapon’s Mastery Challenge, and unlike Carbon, these aren’t one-size-fits-all.

Each weapon type has a different task:

Assault Rifles might ask for double kills.

Burst Rifles could require headshots or precision shots.

Heavy pistols? You might need to score kills while crouching or sliding.

These objectives are meant to push you out of your comfort zone and get you playing a little more deliberately. You’ll have to pay attention to how you move, aim, and string together kills.

It’s not just about racking up XP anymore, it’s about proving you’ve actually mastered how the gun is meant to be used.

How to get Proelium camo in Splitgate 2

The Proelium camo is the top-tier skin, and it doesn’t come easily. You can’t get it by mastering any one gun; it’s a reward for dominating a whole category of weapons.

Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Unlock Gold camo on six weapons from the same weapon class. (Six rifles, six SMGs, six pistols.) After that, a final Proelium Challenge will unlock. Complete it to finally earn the Proelium camo.

It’s a slow burn, no doubt. But it’s also the ultimate proof that you’ve gone above and beyond while using all these weapons. If you see someone rocking Proelium, you know they didn’t just get lucky; they’ve been putting in serious work.

Start with the weapons you already love, grind out Carbon, and go from there. Before long, you might be showing off Proelium skins while the rest of the lobby tries to figure out how you got them.

