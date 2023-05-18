How to not get struck by lightning in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom’s weather system is sometimes harsh. As such, you want to avoid lightning strikes, as they deal incredible damage to Link. If you aren’t paying attention, you can be blasted by this force of nature and run the risk of having to reload from a previous save. Thankfully, it’s pretty easy to tell if you’re about to be struck by lightning from the skies.

As you play through most of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you may be one-shot by lightning strikes, which deal 14.5 hearts of damage. That means you must be careful when it starts raining across Hyrule. Thankfully, there are steps you can take to avoid this.

How to avoid lightning in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Even if you have full hearts in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you want to avoid lightning strikes. When struck, you take nearly 15 hearts of damage, knocking Link’s weapon out of his hands. In combat, this is a dire situation.

It’s easy to tell if you’re close to being struck by lightning in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You will crackle with electricity on any metallic gear you have. The electricity will grow brighter, indicating that you’re about to be struck by this terrifying force of nature.

However, there’s a simple solution to stop this from happening. If you see electricity crackling on your bow, weapon, or shield, quickly unequip it. You will have several seconds to respond.

You can also pick up equipment resistant to electricity, such as the Thunder Helm or the Rubber Armor. This will provide you with electric resistance. When you see thunder on the horizon, unequip any metallic gear, and you should be safe as you travel across the land.

Conversely, another option is to wait it out. Get to a fire, or make your own, and sit near it, until the rain has ended. That way, you don’t have to worry about being ill-equipped when a fight occurs in the game.

Since most of Link’s armor isn’t made of metal, you should be safe from lightning strikes wherever you go. But if you’re worried about a random strike somehow hitting you, you can equip electric resistance armor or eat a meal that offers a similar defense.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has various weather patterns, and while many of these are deadly, only lightning strikes can one-shot Link.

