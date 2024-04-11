How to get Super Cucumber in Stardew Valley

The Super Cucumber in Stardew Valley is a fish and not a vegetable as the name suggests. This marine lifeform is quite difficult to catch and can be used to obtain the weird-looking ??HMTGF?? statue. The Super Cucumber in Stardew Valley is the evolved version of the Sea Cucumber fish and can be caught only from a particular place and during certain seasons.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced fisherman struggling to catch the Super Cucumber in Stardew Valley, the following guide will help you to do so.

How to catch the Super Cucumber in Stardew Valley

You can catch the Sea Cucumber in Stardew Valley by fishing (Image via ConcernedApe)

Fishing in Stardew Valley can be challenging and getting rare fish like the Super Cucumber is very difficult. While there is no particular way to guarantee you getting one of these fish, there are a few methods via which you can obtain it.

If you want to fish it out of the sea, make sure you have a leveled-up fishing rod ready. You can catch the Super Cucumber either during Summer or Fall. During these two seasons, the ideal time to catch these slippery fishes is at night. Head to the ocean from 6 pm to 2 am for a better chance to catch the Super Cucumber.

If you use a particular item in Stardew Valley such as the magic bait, you can catch the Super Cucumber no matter the time of day or season.

Besides catching the fish, there are also a few other methods by which you can obtain the Super Cucumber. Here is a list of all of them:

During the Deep-sea submarine ride at the Nightmarket in the Winter season. The date for this excursion will be 15-17.

The Statue Of Endless Fortune will also produce a Super Cucumber on Winter 17.

If you rummage through trash bins during Summer and Fall, you have a chance of finding this odd fish.

You can also catch the Super Cucumber from the Pirate Cove regardless of the time of day or season.

How to use the Super Cucumber in Stardew Valley

The Super Cucumber can be used to create the ??HMTGF?? statue (Image via ConcernedApe)

The Super Cucumber can either be converted into various recipes, such as Sashimi, or used to create the eerie ??HMTGF?? statue. To create this statue, go to the fenced area behind the Blacksmith and interact with the box while selecting the Super Cucumber. You will receive the ??HMTGF?? statue at the cost of the fish.

