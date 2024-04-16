The Tea Set in Stardew Valley is a charming little furnishing item that adds a touch of personality to your farmhouse. However, unlike most furniture you can simply buy or craft, acquiring a Tea Set requires participating in a festival and receiving it as a gift.

You can get the Tea Set by participating in the Feast of the Winter Star festival event held on the 25th of Winter every year. Participating in this festival involves talking with townsfolk, celebrating with food, and exchanging gifts.

While there's no specific level requirement to get this item, its rarity makes acquiring it a great challenge for many players. So if you are facing trouble acquiring the Tea Set, this guide will help you increase your chances.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

How to get the Tea Set in Stardew Valley

1. Save resetting

The Tea Set is one of the 14 furniture gifts that you can receive from your Secret Santa during the festival. (Image via ConcernedApe)

This is the primary and only feasible way to get the Tea Set in Stardew Valley. One in-game week before the Feast of the Winter Star festival, you will receive a letter about your Secret Santa. This is the NPC with whom you can exchange a gift to receive the Tea Set. All adult villagers except Clint, Robin, Evelyn, Willy, and Marnie have a chance to gift you the Tea Set.

Start by saving your game before entering the Feast, then talk to your Secret Santa and reload the day if you don't receive the Tea Set. Do this every in-game hour till you get the Tea Set.

While the exact rate is unknown, the gifts you receive from your Secret Santa are random and change every in-game hour. Therefore, you can cycle through different gift items by reloading your game and joining the festival at different periods.

Tips for getting the Tea Set in Stardew Valley

Friendship level: While there's no confirmation, positive friendship with your Secret Santa may affect the drop rates for the Tea Set.

While there's no confirmation, positive friendship with your Secret Santa may affect the drop rates for the Tea Set. Night Before Preparation : On the night before the festival, make a backup save file for your game. This will serve as your reset point in case you don't get the Tea Set.

: On the night before the festival, make a backup save file for your game. This will serve as your reset point in case you don't get the Tea Set. Exchanging the right gift: Before the festival, you'll receive a letter from Lewis revealing your secret friend for the gift exchange. Prepare the exchange gift depending on your Secret Santa’s preferences to increase favorability.

Before the festival, you'll receive a letter from Lewis revealing your secret friend for the gift exchange. Prepare the exchange gift depending on your Secret Santa’s preferences to increase favorability. Keep retrying: The Tea Set is one of 14 possible gifts you can receive, so keep resetting your save file till you get the Tea Set.

2. The Traveling Cart

You can purchase the Tea Set for an astronomically high price of 1,000,000 gold. (Image via ConcernedApe)

Although highly unfeasible, you can acquire the Tea Set using this method. The method involves using the Traveling Cart that visits Cindersap Forest every Friday and Sunday.

The Traveling Cart offers a rotating stock of items like furniture, tools, and rare seeds. If lucky, there is a 5% chance for Traveling Cart to sell the Tea Set for an astronomical price tag of 1,000,000 gold. If you're late in the game and swimming in gold, you can try this method to purchase the Tea Set. Do note that this method is very expensive and thus, not recommended.

Check out more Stardew Valley articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback