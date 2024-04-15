The Albacore is a fish found in the ocean waters of Stardew Valley. It is a moderately difficult fish to catch due to its erratic behavior when hooked. However, there are several methods for acquiring Albacore.

Albacore has various uses in Stardew Valley. It can be used in cooking recipes like Maki Rolls and Sashimi or turned into quality fertilizer. Additionally, Albacore is requested by Demetrius in the Fall and by Gus in a winter quest.

Thus, if you are struggling to obtain these fish for a recipe or a quest, this article will guide you through different ways to get Albacore in Stardew Valley.

How to get Albacore in Stardew Valley

1. Fishing in the Fall and Winter

You can get Albacore by fishing on the beach at Pelican Town. (Image via ConcernedApe)

The most common way to acquire Albacore is by fishing at Pelican Beach during the fall and winter seasons. However, simply casting your line in the ocean won't guarantee an Albacore. These fish have specific times when they're more active.

In the fall season, you must fish between 6 AM and 11 AM. Winter offers a wider time frame where Albacore appears from 6 PM till 2 AM. Unlike other fish, the weather doesn't affect your chances, so you can fish for Albacore even in rain or snowfall.

2. Using Magic Bait

Magic Bait lets you catch any fish regardless of weather conditions. (Image via ConcernedApe)

If you don't want to be restricted by specific seasons and times for hunting Albacore, Magic Bait can help. This bait can be crafted after reaching Fishing Level 7 and allows you to catch any fish in the game, regardless of season or time.

It's an efficient way to target specific fish like Albacore. However, Magic Bait is quite rare and requires a Coral and a Void Essence to craft, which may not be available to you during the early game.

3. Purchasing from Krobus' Shop and Traveling Cart

You can get Albacore from Krobus or the Traveling Cart. (Image via ConcernedApe)

Every Wednesday, you can find a merchant called Krobus in the sewers. His shop sells Albacore for a price of 200 gold. Similarly, the Travelling Cart appears in Cindersap Forest every Friday and Sunday. If you're lucky, you can get Albacore for a price of 225 to 1000 gold.

The downside to these methods is the lack of control. The chance of getting Albacore in these shops is random, so be prepared to visit frequently and hope for the best.

Uses of Albacore in Stardew Valley

Cooking: Albacore can be used in a variety of dishes, including Maki Rolls and Sashimi, and makes Quality Fertilizer.

Sewing: If you take an Albacore to the sewing machine, you can craft a Sailor Shirt - a dyeable clothing item.

Fish Pond: Placing an Albacore in a fish pond on your farm will produce a regular Fish Roe.

Special Request: Demetrius might request 10 Albacore to be caught in the fall as part of a special order. Completing this rewards you with gold and the Farm Computer recipe.

Gus's Fish Stew Quest: On the 26th of winter, Gus might mail you a request for an Albacore for his Fish Stew. Completing this quest will earn you gold and one friendship heart with Gus.

