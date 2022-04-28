How to get The Comedian in Destiny 2

There are many different weapons that players will come across during their adventures in Destiny 2. These types can range from sniper rifles and shotguns all the way to rocket launchers.

Certain items are very powerful but can only be obtained during specific time periods. One of the items is called The Comedian, a very strong shotgun that players can use in combat. Here is how players can get it.

Here's how you get The Comedian in Destiny 2

The Comedian is a void-damage-dealing, aggressive-frame shotgun. This means that the pellets it fires are strong against void shields. The aggressive frame causes the weapon to hit hard but with high recoil. Moreover, because of the frame, the fire rate will increase after each kill a player gets.

Certain rolls of perks can make this weapon even stronger and are important in certain modes.

Increase your chances of getting The Comedian in Destiny 2

The Comedian is a special drop that is tied to the Nightfall playlist in Destiny 2. This is part of the Vanguard playlist that increases your reputation with Commander Zavala.

Nightfalls have different ranks in terms of difficulty. The best way to increase the drop chance of The Comedian is to farm Nightfalls that are a higher difficulty because those harder Nightfalls have an increased drop rate for the weapon when it is in rotation.

Nightfall weapons are subject to rotation in Destiny 2

Unfortunately, all the Nightfall weapons share a loot pool, and only one of them is in rotation at a time. What this means for the player is that they need to check what the rotation is and farm Nightfalls for weeks in which they want the weapon.

This is the week that The Comedian is dropping. However, after the weekly reset on 3 May, it will not be available for some time.

There are powerful Adept versions of Nightfall weapons in Destiny 2

When a player completes the highest tier of Nightfall, the Grandmaster tier, they get to loot Adept versions of the weekly Nightfall weapon. This week, players can get an Adept version of The Comedian.

These weapons boast more powerful stats, access to Adept Mods, and the ability to customize them with special skins. These are worth targeting if you're a player who can complete the Nightfalls.

Players who want The Comedian should act quickly

Weapons change rotation very quickly in the Nightfalls in Destiny 2. Each weapon is generally only around for a week and then is gone for a while.

For players looking to get a Comedian by the end of the season, now is the time to act. The good news is, if they are not looking for an Adept version, they can simply farm Nightfalls for a bit and will most likely get one to drop.

