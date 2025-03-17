How to get The Great Khali in WWE 2K25

The Great Khali is now available as a playable character in WWE 2K25. Unfortunately, the Indian-born American retired wrestler isn't a part of the official roster, but players can opt for a community-created version to get the job done.

The WWE Hall of Famer started his professional wrestling journey back in 2000, and it did not take long for him to build up a robust fan following. He even wrote his name in the annals of history by becoming the first Indian-born World Heavyweight Champion in 2007.

Considering his worldwide fame, many WWE enthusiasts might want to play as Khali when going up against current champions. Hence, this article will explore how to acquire a community-created version of The Great Khali in WWE 2K25.

Process of getting The Great Khali in WWE 2K25

Similar to IShowSpeed's character, gamers can opt for a community-created version of The Great Khali in WWE 2K25. As mentioned, the Indian wrestler isn't a part of the official roster in this iteration, so players must navigate to the Community Creations section and download the most upvoted model to play as the champion in normal matches.

Here's how to access Khali in WWE 2K25:

Open WWE 2K25 on your preferred system (Console or PC).

Regardless of what the Main menu looks like, navigate to the Community Creations section.

Go to the Download section.

Amidst a plethora of options, select the Superstar option.

Use the Search option to search for "The Great Khali".

Make sure to select the most downloaded option and hit the Download button.

Now you're all set to select the Champion during normal matches.

Several models should be available for the legendary WWE Hall of Famer. To access a realistic variant of the preferred character, ensure that you download the most downloaded or most upvoted version.

