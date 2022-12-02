How to get The Orbiter blueprint in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 has been out for quite some time and players are actively jumping in the game to experience the new gameplay features that arrived with the update.

Alongside these features, a new Battle Pass was introduced through which players can unlock and own several blueprints, cosmetics, and get extra XP tokens and COD points.

Moreover, gamers are already making the most out of XP tokens to level up their accounts and weapons to unlock attachments. This is so that they can make their loadout more powerful and use the current meta that is present in the game. However, this time around, the Battle Pass system does not work on a level-by-level progression like legacy Call of Duty titles.

Rather, it takes inspiration from competitor battle royale games like Fortnite. This involves the use of Battle Tokens and unlocking sectors to get up to five rewards contained in each. Players can get these by progressing their account level as one token is granted for every tier gained.

As the Battle Pass also grants weapon blueprints, the first one that players can get and make the most out of is an offering for Kastov-545 Assault Rifle called The Orbiter. Here's how you can unlock the blueprint in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1.

Unlock The Orbiter blueprint in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Battle Pass

The Orbiter is the first major blueprint that you can get from Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Battle Pass. It is applied by default to the Kastov-545 Assault Rifle with Pro-Tuned attachments. The appeance features quite a fascinating camo style with a matte black body with orange outlines that will impress everyone in the lobby.

The blueprint can be unlocked from the A1 sector in the Battle Pass, which also contains four other cosmetics, namely:

Double XP Token

Aerial Entrance Calling Card

Hired Sniper Emblem

Paying Rent Gun Charm (Free Access)

However, to unlock Kastov-545's The Orbiter blueprint, you will need to follow these steps carefully:

Get the Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Battle Pass Gain up to five account levels to get five Battle Tokens Head to the Battle Pass menu Select Sector A1 Spend four Battle Tokens on the cosmetics located below the blueprint and unlock them Spend the final Battle Token to unlock and claim The Orbiter blueprint

You will now be able to see The Orbiter in your Kastov-545 loadout. Moreover, the weapon comes with four attachments that make it a suitable choice for long-range fights in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

However, if you remove or add any of the attachments to the blueprint, the Pro-Tuned settings will automatically be disabled. Here are the four attachments that you can see in the weapon:

Barrel - IG-K30 406mm

- IG-K30 406mm Optic - Schlager Night View

- Schlager Night View Stock - Markeev R7 Stock

- Markeev R7 Stock Rear Grip - Ivanov ST-70 Grip

The Kastov weapon progression system has been received incredibly well by the community as it favors most of the members from the AK family as the preferred weapon in a loadout.

With the release of The Orbiter blueprint, Kastov-545 has become one of the most favorable rifles for players attempting to play long range in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

As players continue to grind in the game for hours and unlock new sectors across their Battle Pass, a Double XP weekend is currently underway in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 that can help them level up faster. However, this will not affect the default weapon XP as the promotion only applies to the account level.

