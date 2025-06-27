The Punisher's Daredevil: Born Again skin dropped on June 26, 2025, at 7 p.m. PDT. The cosmetic gives the character a fresh, no-nonsense look inspired by his appearance in the Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again. It’s a more grounded take on Frank Castle — less flashy, more real.
Keep reading to find out how you can get your hands on the Daredevil: Born Again skin in Marvel Rivals.
Steps to unlock The Punisher - Daredevil Born Again skin in Marvel Rivals
Follow these steps to unlock The Punisher's Daredevil: Born Again skin in Marvel Rivals:
- On PC, open Marvel Rivals on your preferred platform (Epic Games or Steam) and click on Launch. On consoles (PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S), launch the game from your home screen.
- Log in to your account.
- In the Main Menu, click on the Store tab.
- Head to the Costumes or the Featured tab.
- Click on the Born Again cosmetic.
Tap the yellow button on the left side of the screen, which displays the price, and confirm your purchase. You will then have unlocked the skin in the game.
This version of The Punisher marks a noticeable shift from his usual look. It ditches the signature face paint for a more grounded and tactical design. This style is ideal if you prefer a cleaner, more low-key aesthetic in the heat of battle. Whether you've followed Frank Castle for years or just want a sleek, no-nonsense skin to round out your lineup, this one is definitely worth picking up.
The official announcement of the cosmetic on Marvel Rivals’ X account features the following dialogue:
"I'll tell you right now, they come up here, I'm not playing patty cake with these fan boys. I'm chopping 'em up."
This costume can be bought as part of the Daredevil: Born Again bundle, which contains the following other items:
- MVP Animation: A distinct victory pose or sequence showcasing Punisher’s new look.
- Nameplate: A unique nameplate to customize your in-game profile.
- Emote: An emote that matches the skin's unique look.
- Spray: An in-game spray with the Born Again design.
Price
This skin for The Punisher is available to purchase separately for 1,400 Units. Alternatively, you can buy it as part of the The Punisher - Daredevil: Born Again bundle for a discounted price of 1,600 Units.
You can get Units in Marvel Rivals through real-money purchases or by playing the game and completing challenges.
