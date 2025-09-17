How to get The Thing 'Rocky Tide' Summer Skin for free in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals isn’t slowing down when it comes to seasonal events. After the buzz surrounding last season’s Summer Party, the developers are bringing back the beach vibes with Summer Special Vol. 2 in Season 4. This new event is packed with fresh cosmetics, including swimsuit-style outfits for some heroes. The standout for many players is The Thing’s “Rocky Tide” Summer Skin, a fun twist that swaps his usual rocky armor for a more laid-back, beach-themed look.What makes it special is that you don’t need to spend any credits to unlock it: it’s completely free if you put in the time. This guide explains how to do so.How to unlock The Thing 'Rocky Tide' Summer Skin for free in Marvel RivalsThe Summer Special Vol. 2 event uses a seasonal pass system. Every match you play and each mission you complete earns you XP, increasing your event level. Hitting new levels unlocks rewards. Some are free, while others are locked behind the premium pass. Think of it like a mini battle pass specifically designed for this event.The structure is straightforward. Free players get access to a handful of rewards, with The Thing’s Rocky Tide skin being the highlight. Premium players get extra cosmetics, including other swimsuit skins and bonus items.If you want The Thing’s new look, the goal is to reach Level 14 on the free event track. That’s it. There’s no premium requirement and no hidden conditions. Once you hit Level 14, the skin is automatically unlocked and added to your collection.Progress is earned steadily through normal play, so you don’t need to grind endlessly in one sitting. As long as you log in and complete missions regularly, you’ll reach Level 14 with plenty of time before the event ends.The event is also adding two premium skins to keep the summer theme going. Human Torch gets the “Sunny Sizzler” outfit at Level 1 of the premium track, while Mantis receives her “Oceanic Harmony” look at Level 21. Both require the paid event pass.Read more: Marvel Rivals file size and frame rate for PS4 revealedIn addition to these, the in-game shop is expanding with The Punisher’s Aqua Arsenal and Invisible Woman’s Azure Shade, available separately as part of the summer collection. This means five heroes are getting new summer looks, making this one of the biggest themed drops so far.The Rocky Tide skin is the biggest freebie, but it’s not the only thing you’ll earn along the way. The event also offers emotes, Unstable Molecules, and smaller cosmetic items as you progress. Premium players will see even more tiers filled with exclusive rewards.While not every level has been revealed yet, the setup is similar to past events, where free players get a decent share of content without needing to pay. You can also play with friends and win matches together to climb faster and make event objectives easier to complete. Even if you don’t win, you still progress by completing matches, so don’t quit early.Finally, use Fantastic Four characters like The Thing or Human Torch during the event. These heroes usually get special objectives tied to seasonal challenges, giving you an extra edge in earning XP.If you’re looking to expand your collection with Human Torch, Mantis, or the extra shop skins, you’ll need to invest in the premium pass or buy them directly. But if your focus is on Ben Grimm, this is one of the easiest wins you can get in Marvel Rivals.Also read: Marvel RIvals season 3.5 roadmap: Everything we knowRead more articles on Marvel Rivals on Sportskeeda:Marvel Rivals Hela guide: Abilities, how to play, and moreAll hero buffs and nerfs in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 updateMarvel Rivals Season 3.5 patch notes