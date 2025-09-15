How to get and use Conchcutter in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Conchcutter in Hollow Knight Silksong is a fairly useful tool that you can unlock in the mid-game. Like many other tools, it is hidden behind a tough area and a mandatory boss fight. As a beginner, finding this tool could be challenging, and many players might also wonder how to use it.

On that note, here's everything to know about the Conchcutter in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to find the Conchcutter in Hollow Knight Silksong

To acquire the Conchcutter, you must first progress to the Sands of Karak, which is unlocked during the second act of the game. This region is in the north of the Blasted Steps location, and entering it requires the Clawline ability. Defeat the Great Conchflies first, and you will get the Needle Strike from the Pintress. Then, climb further up into the Sands of Karak using the Clawline.

Conchcutter in Silksong (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Team Cherry)

You will find some challenging platforming sections here, which might require a few retries. As you push deeper, you will encounter the Ragin Conchfly boss. This boss is not just tricky to fight, but it also keeps summoning smaller Conchflies mid-battle. You don't get the Conchcutter by defeating the Ragin Conchfly, but it is mandatory to fight him to go further.

Once defeated, head to the Coral Tower, which is nearly at the end of the Sands of Karak. It has a large door with some worn-off red paint around it. Enter it and you will find the Conchcutter on the ground.

How to use the Conchcutter in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Conchcutter is a powerful drilling tool that bounces off walls and sticks onto enemies. It deals continuous damage for a while, making it effective against bosses that remain locked in one place when they are charging for a heavy attack. You can stack multiple Conchcutters at once.

Note that you can't immediately use the Conchcutters after unlocking them; they are required to be equipped while resting on a bench, just like the other tools in the game.

That's everything you need to know about the Conchcutter in Hollow Knight Silksong.

