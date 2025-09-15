The Apostate Key in Hollow Knight Silksong is an item that you can use to unlock a particular door in The Slab region. While exploring this area, you will often find yourself locked out of many parts, which can lead to frustration. You won't find the Key of Apostate nearby, and you will need to travel to another area to claim it and unlock the second half of The Slab region.

Let's go over how to obtain the Apostate Key in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to get the Apostate Key in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Key of Apostate or Apostate Key in Hollow Knight Silksong can be found in the Putrified Ducts area of the map. But getting here is not easy, and you will need to go to Mount Fay once before you can obtain the Key. You will need to obtain the Faybreak Cloak, which allows you to Double Jump in Hollow Knight Silksong to access certain areas.

Location of the Apostate Key in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry, ConCon on YouTube)

There are two routes to obtain the Apostate Key, but keep in mind that you will need both Clawgrip and Double Jump to get there.

Memorium Route

Go to the Songclave region and head through the path that takes you to the Cogwork Dancers boss fight

You will find a path that will take you to the Memorium area. Follow this path.

Go to your right, and you will soon come across a bridge with some flying enemies.

At the far end of this area, you will be able to jump up and enter the Putrified Ducts.

Use the platform to go to the tunnel to your left, but be careful, as an enemy is waiting for you.

Defeat it and keep heading left to find a cage. Break the cage and you will get the Apostate Key.

Bilewater Route

Head to the area bench near Groal The Great's fighting arena.

Move left and cross the area with spikes. You will need your Double Jump ability for this section.

Keep going left, and you will come face-to-face with an enemy. Defeat it and keep going left.

Jump across to the next platform and break the cage to retrieve the Key.

How to use the Apostate Key in Hollow Knight Silksong

There are two instances where you will need to use the Key of Apostate in Hollow Knight Silksong. The first is to enter the area safely. Go to The Slab Bellway region and go up to your right to reach the Apostate Lock. Go through the door and open the shortcut. Then slide down to the next room, where you will find some tablets with lore.

Now you will need to look up, Double Jump, and use your Clawgrip to make it to the area above. Head left to find the Herectic Lock. Explore the area to find the rest of the keys to unlock the section ahead.

The second Apostate Lock is located near the Heretic Lock. Head up from the area to find a Bench Sign. Keep going upwards to find the second Lock near the top, which you can unlock using the Apostate Key in Hollow Knight Silksong. There is a puzzle that you can solve to gain a Mask Shard.

