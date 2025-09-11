How to use mods in Hollow Knight Silksong

Mods in Hollow Knight Silksong can help enhance your gaming experience in many different ways. Whether you want to use cheat codes or simply add some new features to enhance the gameplay, there is a plethora of options available. However, if you are new to modding, installing the mods can be a little confusing at first.
On that note, here’s a guide on how to download and install mods in Hollow Knight Silksong.
How to download and install mods in Hollow Knight Silksong
The primary method of employing mods in Hollow Knight Silksong is by installing the BepInEx 5 framework. If you use a Windows 64-bit operating system, you can download the software directly from the Nexus Mods website. For those using other operating systems, there's a free open-source version available on GitHub. Here's the download link:
- BepInEx 5 for Windows 64-bit users: Download via Nexus Mods
- BepInEx 5 for other PC users: Download via GitHub
How to install BepInEx 5
Here's how to install BepInNex 5 for Silksong:
- Download and extract the BepInEx zip file.
- Paste the BepInEx folder into the game's installation folder.
- Launch the game once and exit from the main menu.
- Check if the BepInEx folder now contains the "plugins" and "config" folders.
- If the folders are there, it means that BepInEx has been installed correctly. If not, repeat the process or install manually using the GitHub code.
How to install mods
Now that you have both the game and BepInEx 5 in the same folder, here's how to install the mods:
- Download any desired mod from the Nexus Mods website.
- Extract the zip file and copy the DLL file.
- Paste the DLL file here: Hollow Knight Silksong > BepInEx > plugins.
- Launch the game.
In most cases, there are no keybinds to turn on a mod. If a mod requires specific keybinds or has a separate window, the description page will provide all the required details.
That’s everything you need to know about installing mods in Hollow Knight Silksong.
