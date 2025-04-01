How to get and use Lottery Tickets in Inzoi

Zois in Inzoi want to live a fulfilling life, which means getting a job and having a social life. For that, they need money or Meow, as it is called in the game. While having a steady job is a good source of income, your zoi might want to try their luck at the lottery.

Ad

Whether you just want to pay the bills or try your Zois' luck in a game of chance, here's how you can buy and play the lottery in Inzoi.

Finding and playing the lottery in Inzoi

Lottery tickets can be bought at lottery stands or kiosks for five Meows. At worst, a lottery will win you three Meows. If you want your Zoi to win big, pay attention to the karma stat. The higher the karma, the higher your chance of striking rich.

Ad

Trending

Increase your Zoi's karma by doing good deeds like helping those who you have hurt or by doing any act of kindness. If you compliment people with good karma, it will also give you a better chance of winning the lottery. Another method is to buy a lottery ticket when your Zoi dreams of a four-clover leaf.

In the game's early-access version, two maps are currently available to play. Here is where you can find lottery booths on both maps.

Ad

Dowon

Dowon is based on Seoul (Image via KRAFTON)

In Dowon, find two free-standing lottery booths. One is in the Central Park - Fountain area, and another is in Harang River Park - East.

Ad

Bliss Bay

Bliss Bay is based on Los Angeles (Image via InZOI Resource)

In Bliss Bay, find a lottery stand inside Posey's Surf Shop near the back of the shop.

Ad

How to build a lottery booth inside your home

If you feel these locations are too far from your Zoi's place of work or, for some reason, you don't want to visit these places, build a lottery inside your Zoi's home. An indoor lottery booth will cost you 20,000 Meows and a larger outdoor lottery booth will cost 19,800 Meows.

Here are some other articles related to the game:

B est beginners tips for starting inzoi

A ll career options in Inzoi

D oes Inzoi have multiplayer

H ow to sell items in Inzoi

H ow to create AI emotes inzoi

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.