How to get Worthy Waves Thor Summer Special skin in Marvel Rivals

By Bhargav Ghosh
Published Jul 22, 2025 13:56 GMT
Marvel Rivals Thor Summer Special skin guide(Image via NetEase Games)
Marvel Rivals Thor Summer Special skin guide(Image via NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals is heating things up with its Summer Special event, and one of the standout rewards right now is the Worthy Waves Thor skin. This isn’t just another cosmetic; it’s part of a larger seasonal event packed with limited-time rewards like sprays, nameplates, emotes, and themed MVP intros. The best part is you don’t need to spend money to get it. It’s free if you put in the time during the event.

Here's how to get the Worthy Waves Thor skin before it's gone.

How to unlock the Worthy Waves Thor Summer Special skin in Marvel Rivals

This Summer Special event item isn’t just a basic color swap skin. Worthy Waves Thor gives the God of Thunder a total makeover. It’s a fun, seasonal skin, so it stands out.

Here's how to get the skin before running out of time:

  • Open Marvel Rivals and head to the Events section from the main menu.
  • Select the Summer Special event track.
  • Look for the Free Track; Thor’s skin is part of it (no purchase needed).
  • Take on daily and weekly event challenges. Missions include playing matches, using Thor, dealing damage, etc.
  • Completing missions gives you event XP/Surf Tokens. As you complete missions, your event track fills up.
  • Keep progressing until you hit the tier that unlocks the Worthy Waves Thor skin. Once unlocked, the skin is automatically added to your collection.
You’ll also unlock a few extras as you go:

  • Throg! and Mind-Blown Thor emotes
  • Worthy Waves spray
  • Nameplate
  • A fun MVP intro animation

So even if you’re here for Thor, there’s a nice little bonus bundle along the way.

This skin is exclusive to the Summer Special event and only obtainable by completing the free track. If you're running out of time, you can spend some Lattice (premium currency) to speed things up, but the whole point is that it's a free reward for active players. It’s very doable with regular playtime.

The event lasts from July 17 to August 15, 2025. After that, the skin will be gone at least for now. Marvel Rivals hasn’t confirmed whether the Summer Special event's skins will eventually return, so it’s best to grab them while they’re here.

