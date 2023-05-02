How to help Tar Pit Droid in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a narrative-driven game at its core with a compelling story and varied characters. Apart from the main story, you are liable to run into several quirky human and alien characters. Most of these can be encountered on your way to the objective. You can even help some of them, like the Tar Pit Droid near the Gorge Crash Site.

During the early stages of Star Wars Jedi Survivor, you will head to a planet called Koboh to search for an ally. You will come across this droid during this search but will be unable to help him. You must first progress the main missions until the point wherein you acquire the Lift and Slam ability.

Disclaimer: This article may contain light spoilers regarding the game

Helping the Tar Pit Droid in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

While you can focus on finishing the main quests in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, it is worth taking a break from them and partaking in some exploration. During Chapter 2 of the game, you will arrive in a tar-filled area in the Gorge Crash Site region of planet Koboh.

You may not be aware of recruitable characters at this juncture of Star Wars Jedi Survivor. You can find several Cantina Recruits throughout the game spread across various locations. Helping or interacting with them will automatically hire them for Cantina, a hub outpost.

You can find this droid near the tar pits in the Gorge Crash Site area (Image via Electronic Arts)

Hence, ensure to interact with the Tar Pit Droid during your first encounter. However, you will be unable to help him at this point. Feel free to continue with the main mission of finding Greez in the Pyloon’s Saloon. Then keep playing the main story missions until Chapter 4, which unravels in the Lucrehulk area on the same planet (Koboh).

The Lucrehulk region is where you will also encounter The Massiff, one of the several legendary adversaries in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. After witnessing a flashback scene, Cal will get access to the Lift and Slam power. Feel free to return to the Tar Pit Droid at your convenience.

Use the Lift ability to pull the droid's ship out of the tar (Image via Electronic Arts)

You can use the R1 button and Square (if playing on PlayStation 5) to use Cal’s Lift ability on the submerged ship. Hop onto the ship and collect the Force Essence, which is an important collectible to increase force in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Proceed to speak with the droid after completing the task.

This recruits the Tar Pit Droid, who can later be found near the landing area of the Rambler Reach’s Outpost. This concludes the quest to assist him, and you are free to explore or pursue the main story.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is rich in content and comprises a robust combat system. You can choose from a bunch of lightsaber stances to switch up your tactics and defeat challenging enemies. Furthermore, you can invest skill points in categories like survival, force, and lightsaber.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes