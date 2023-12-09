How to increase Clash of Clans trophies like a pro

In Clash of Clans, trophies are the rewards that determine your in-game tier. They can be earned by winning multiplayer battles, and collecting them is the most crucial aspect of the game, as possessing many trophies signifies your prowess. COC divides players into seven categories based on their trophy count: Silver, Gold, Crystal, Master, Champion, and Titan.

Maintaining an appropriate amount of trophies is crucial in Clash of Clans since you can only attack those with a similar number of trophies and vice-versa. Furthermore, they make you eligible to join various high-end clans in COC. On this note, let's see how you can easily collect these Clash of Clans rewards.

Guide to collecting more trophies in Clash of Clans

Numerous strategies can help you increase your trophy count in Clash of Clans, and some of them are discussed below:

1) A well-structured base

One of the best strategies to secure your trophies is to create a strong base that can easily withstand an ordinary attack. Such bases often include max-level walls, as these defenses play a significant role in deterring enemies while they invade your village.

A well-structured village is often a tough base to conquer. To create such a base, you should place each building and storage in an appropriate position where they can significantly contribute to the base's defense mechanism. Additionally, avoid leaving any space within your base's wall, as it often gives away blank spots, making it easier for the attacker to spawn troops inside the base.

2) Time your attack

For those unaware, COC provides Shields and Village Guard after your base faces a harsh attack, protecting your base for 12, 14, or 16 Hrs. Note that this duration depends on the amount of endured destruction, and performing a multiplayer attack during the activated Shield reduces its duration.

Given below are the destruction percentages according to which you'll be granted Shield and Village Guard:

0-29% destruction : 30-minute Village Guard.

: 30-minute Village Guard. 30% destruction : 12-hour Shield.

: 12-hour Shield. 60% destruction : 14-hour Shield.

: 14-hour Shield. 90% destruction: 16-hour Shield.

You can use these advantages to earn more trophies in COC. Avoid multiplayer attacks during activated Shield or Village Guard. Moreover, when the same is off, you should perform as many multiplayer attacks as possible. This strategy will efficiently help you increase your trophies while lowering the chances of losing them.

Expand Tweet

3) Take revenge

Exact your revenge against multiplayer attacks by raiding the base of an enemy who previously attacked yours. These offenses aren't just an excellent mode of showing your rigor in Clash of Clans but also to earn an extraordinary sum of trophies. If you successfully three-star a base in such battles, you can win over 30-40 trophies, which is a substantial amount.

Click on the link to learn about the recently released defense merging feature in Clash of Clans.