How to increase health in Star Wars Outlaws

The early sections of Star Wars Outlaws are quite easy and don’t pose much of a threat to the protagonist Kay Vess. However, as the game opens up after the initial hours, the world presents various challenges for Kay that can get overwhelming if you miss out on important health upgrades. This is even more true if you’ve decided to play on Outlaw or Scoundrel difficulty settings.
This article explains how to increase Kay’s maximum health in Star Wars Outlaws to make the late-game challenges a bit more manageable.
How to increase Kay’s maximum health in Star Wars Outlaws
You can increase Kay’s health by using Charms or Expert system.
Charms
Charms are items that can be equipped by Kay to gain various passive abilities. At the very start, you will have one Major Charm slot and a Minor Charm slot.
Expert abilities
This system allows Kay to recruit multiple Experts by completing various main and side story missions. There are a total of nine Experts but only two of them grant maximum health upgrades.
Upgrading Kay’s maximum health in Star Wars Outlaws by using the Expert system
1) Armored Undershirt
Armored Undershirt is one of the first abilities you will acquire when you reach Mirogana in the main story. Unlocking this ability will add one health bar to Kay’s health.
Here are the items required to unlock the Armored Undershirt:
- 1x Ironweave: You can purchase Ironweave from Berek, a merchant in Mirogana. The price of the item depends on your reputation with the Syndicate.
- 8x Coarseweave: Coarseweave is a common item you can find by exploring the map, unlocking chests, or purchasing from merchants.
Once you have obtained the items, open your Abilities tab, head to The Bartender, and unlock Armored Undershirt.
2) Resilient
Resilient is an Expert ability you gain from The Gunslinger. You meet Sherrif Quint during "The Heavy" mission on Tattooine. Complete the missions to unlock the Expert quest. Then, complete the criteria to unlock the Resilient ability.
Here are the criteria to unlock Resilient in Star Wars Outlaws:
- Defeat 10 soldiers of Imperial forces in a row at Wanter Level 3 or higher.
- Defeat five enemies in a row when on 1 HP.
Once you fulfill the criteria, open your Abilties tab, switch to The Gunslinger, and unlock Resilient. This ability adds one bar to Kay’s maximum health in Star Wars Outlaws.
Upgrading Kay’s maximum health in Star Wars Outlaws by using Charms
Charms in Star Wars Outlaws are equipable items that provide passive bonuses to Kay. Charms are equipped in Major or Minor charm slots and can be acquired from quests, merchants, or chests.
There are two Charms that increase Kay’s health in Star Wars Outlaws. These are:
- Overgrown Amber Stone: Found in a chest located to the north of Boulder Forest on Toshara.
- Copalroot Bead: Can be purchased from Chrissanta Palus near Typhon’s Rock on Toshara.
