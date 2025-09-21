Being able to lockpick in Dying Light: The Beast is a skill you might think is too difficult to bother learning, but it becomes second nature before you know it. Once you get the hang of the game's controls, the lockpicking system is quite simple: Your left joystick controls the pick at the top of the lock, and your right joystick controls the tension wrench at the bottom.

That said, here is a guide on how to lockpick in Dying Light: The Beast.

How do you lockpick in Dying Light: The Beast?

The goal is to rotate the top pick into the correct position, then test it with the bottom wrench. If you feel resistance, that means you’re off the mark. Keep adjusting the pick slightly until you find the spot where there’s little to no pushback. Once the resistance disappears, hold that angle and continue applying pressure with the wrench until the lock clicks open.

Trying to lockpick in Dying Light: The Beast (Image via Techland || Youtube@/GuidingLight)

It often takes a few minor adjustments and perhaps a slight shift to one side or a slight rotation. However, once you hit the correct angle, the mechanism moves smoothly. Knowing how to lockpick in Dying Light: The Beast is less about rushing and more about patience, paying attention to the feedback the lock gives you as you turn.

How to craft lockpicks in Dying Light: The Beast

There is a possibility that you’ll burn through a fair number of lockpicks, especially when dealing with more complex locks.

Crafting menu (Image via Techland || Youtube@/GuidingLight)

Thankfully, crafting them is quick and doesn’t require rare resources. To craft:

Open your crafting menu.

Scroll to the Gadgets section and you’ll see Lockpicks listed. Each one costs three Scraps to make.

to make. You can craft them instantly, whether at a workbench or out in the field.

Since Scraps are so common, you’ll rarely find yourself completely stuck. Loot fallen enemies, open containers, and dismantle weapons or gear you’ve outgrown. All of these feed you steady materials that can be turned into more lockpicks on the fly.

Tips to keep yourself stocked

The best way to avoid running out during a mission is to recycle old items regularly.

Gear that’s weaker or too damaged to keep using can be dismantled for Scraps, and over time, this adds up to a healthy supply. Pair that with looting every corpse you leave behind, and you’ll almost always have enough to craft a fresh batch of lockpicks when needed.

The crafting menu is always accessible, so you don’t need to return to a safe zone just to restock your lockpicks. If a locked door or chest catches your eye mid-quest, you can whip up a few lockpicks right there and try your luck immediately.

This concludes our guide on how to lockpick in Dying Light: The Beast. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

